Dermot McCabe during Gowna's county final appearance last year. Ashley Cahill/INPHO
At The Helm

Mark McHugh included as Dermot McCabe becomes new Westmeath manager

McCabe replaces Dessie Dolan who stepped down in August.
9.27pm, 15 Oct 2024
DERMOT MCCABE HAS been announced as the new manager of the Westmeath footballers, with Donegal All-Ireland winner Mark McHugh joining as part of the new backroom team.

McCabe replaces Dessie Dolan who stepped down in Westmeath in August after two seasons in charge. McCabe has steered Gowna to Cavan senior football glory with wins in the 2022 and 2023 county finals.

Previously he was involved as a Cavan selector during Mickey Graham’s time in charge, helping the county claim Ulster senior honours in 2020. McCabe had previously enjoyed that honour as a player in 1997, starring for the Cavan footballers.

McHugh will link up with McCabe as Westmeath’s main coach, having been linked with a move to the Lake County. McHugh previously worked with Davy Burke’s Roscommon and is currently involved with Maigh Cuilinn who will meet Corofin in a repeat of last year’s final later this month.

The full Westmeath GAA statement on McCabe’s appointment reads:

“Westmeath GAA is delighted to announce the appointment of Dermot McCabe as the new senior football manager. McCabe brings an outstanding pedigree to the role, having represented his club and county at all levels throughout his illustrious career. As a player, he won six Senior Club Championships and secured both the Ulster Under-21 and Senior titles with Cavan.

“A celebrated footballer, Dermot also represented Ulster in the Inter-Provincial Championships and Ireland in the International Series on multiple occasions. In 1997, he earned the prestigious honor of becoming Cavan’s second-ever All-Star.

“In coaching and management, McCabe’s success is equally impressive. He has won Ulster Senior and Minor Championships with Cavan, and two Senior Club Championships along with a Club League title with his home club, Gowna.

“Westmeath GAA is also pleased to confirm that Mark McHugh will join Dermot as his main coach. McHugh, known for his tactical expertise and dedication to the game, will be a key figure in shaping the team’s future. Together, McCabe and McHugh bring a wealth of experience, leadership, and ambition, making for an exciting chapter in Westmeath football.”

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

Fintan O'Toole
