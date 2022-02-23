Derry City extend contracts of manager Higgins and star defender Boyce

DERRY CITY HAVE handed new contracts to manager Ruaidhri Higgins and defender Ronan Boyce, tying them to the club until the end of 2025 at least.

Derry chairman Philip O’Doherty sold his engineering business for approximately €1.7 billion last year, with the club’s budget increasing as a result. Having enticed Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy to the Brandywell on long-term deals and tied down several talented academy players to three-year contracts, the club have now extended the stays of their manager and one of their most talented players.

Higgins left his role as opposition analyst with Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland staff last year to replace Declan Devine, and led Derry to a fourth-placed finish and European football in his first season.

2021 proved to be a breakthrough year for defender Boyce, meanwhile, as he established himself in the Derry first-team and earned a first Republic of Ireland U21 call-up. Boyce first signed a contract last year, a deal that has now been further extended.

“We want to keep our best players at Derry City and this is another step in that direction” said chairman O’Doherty.

“Ronan has shown what can be done with the right attitude and determination but also under the guidance of the quality coaching team we have at the club. He has earned this contract and it serves as an incentive to the lads in our Academy that the opportunity is right here for them.”

“I’ve said from the start that this is a building process. We’re putting things in place that will hopefully keep the club on a good footing for many years to come.”

“Ronan and Michael Duffy are on four-year contracts with a host of others on multi-year deals. It’s only right that the manager should be on a contract that matches any of those commitments.”

“As a Board of Directors we want the management and players to know that we are fully behind them.”