Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 23 February 2022
Advertisement

Derry City extend contracts of manager Higgins and star defender Boyce

Both have been tied down on long-term deals to 2025.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 11:35 AM
35 minutes ago 222 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5690839
Ruaidhri Higgins and Ronan Boyce with the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy at the league's media launch event.
Image: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE
Ruaidhri Higgins and Ronan Boyce with the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy at the league's media launch event.
Ruaidhri Higgins and Ronan Boyce with the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy at the league's media launch event.
Image: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE

DERRY CITY HAVE handed new contracts to manager Ruaidhri Higgins and defender Ronan Boyce, tying them to the club until the end of 2025 at least. 

Derry chairman Philip O’Doherty sold his engineering business for approximately €1.7 billion last year, with the club’s budget increasing as a result. Having enticed Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy to the Brandywell on long-term deals and tied down several talented academy players to three-year contracts, the club have now extended the stays of their manager and one of their most talented players. 

Higgins left his role as opposition analyst with Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland staff last year to replace Declan Devine, and led Derry to a fourth-placed finish and European football in his first season.

2021 proved to be a breakthrough year for defender Boyce, meanwhile, as he established himself in the Derry first-team and earned a first Republic of Ireland U21 call-up. Boyce first signed a contract last year, a deal that has now been further extended. 

“We want to keep our best players at Derry City and this is another step in that direction” said chairman O’Doherty. 

“Ronan has shown what can be done with the right attitude and determination but also under the guidance of the quality coaching team we have at the club. He has earned this contract and it serves as an incentive to the lads in our Academy that the opportunity is right here for them.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I’ve said from the start that this is a building process. We’re putting things in place that will hopefully keep the club on a good footing for many years to come.”

“Ronan and Michael Duffy are on four-year contracts with a host of others on multi-year deals. It’s only right that the manager should be on a contract that matches any of those commitments.”

“As a Board of Directors we want the management and players to know that we are fully behind them.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie