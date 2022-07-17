Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 17 July 2022
Last-gasp goal seals comeback derby victory for Derry City

Derry have returned to second spot in the Premier Division with a late victory away to Finn Harps.

By Alan Foley Sunday 17 Jul 2022, 8:26 PM
Rob Jones wins a header ahead of Daniel Lafferty.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

Finn Harps 1 

Derry City 2

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park 

JAMES AKINTUNDE HEADED a 93rd-minute winner to give Derry City the points against a Finn Harps side who had been holding on for dear life in the north-west derby in Ballybofey.

Ollie Horgan’s side were in front with striker Robert Jones scoring the opening goal before Derry managed to get on terms as late as the 80th minute with Ryan Graydon on target with his first goal for the club.

There was only one team who looked like winning it and, in the end, they did. Akintunde, another substitute, beat Mark Anthony McGinley with a downward header following an injury time free-kick that was delivered by Will Patching to send the candy-striped supporters home with a spring in their step and back up to second in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Although 1-0 behind, the visitors had almost a monopoly on possession in the second half and started to create notable chances in the final quarter, with Graydon getting the equaliser with just 10 minutes to play.

The former Bohemians winger chased a long ball from Cameron Dummigan, got in behind Ethan Boyle to head a trickler past the advancing McGinley.

Harps, without a victory in 10 and only two wins all season – both of which came against Shelbourne – were in need of the points with news filtering through of UCD’s eventual victory at Sligo Rovers. The Students are now level with Harps at the foot of the table on 12 points.

Glaswegian Jones – making his first appearance at Finn Park – opened the scoring with a fine header past Brian Maher from a Regan Donelon’s corner to put Harps in front on 31 minutes.

Goalkeeper McGinley, recalled in place of Gavin Mulreany in the Harps goal, wasn’t overly tested in the first 45 minutes, although would’ve been relieved to see shots from Matty Smith got just over on 24 minutes and a free from Patching being too high after Jones’ goal.

One down at half-time, Ruaidhri Higgins’ team were dominant from the off in part two and his switches made the difference in the end.

A McJannett header went over the crossbar and with Patrick McEleney becoming more and more a threat to the hosts, on 74 minutes the former Dundalk winger drew a fine stop from McGinley.

Six minutes later, Derry finally got on terms with a simple goal that Harps should’ve dealt with better, although on the balance of play it was coming.

The last time the teams met at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in May, Eoin Toal scraped a point for Derry in a 2-2 draw with a 94th minute goal and with seven minutes signalled at Finn Park this evening, it was Akintunde who came up trumps.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Harry Nicolson (Luke Rudden 90+4), Conor Tourish, Rob Slevin; Ethan Boyle, Ryan Connolly (Filip Mihaljevic 62), Elie Nzeyi, Barry McNamee (Mark Timlin 62), Regan Donelon (Bastien Hery 62); Ryan Rainey (Sean O’Donnell 90+4); Robert Jones.

Derry City: Brian Maher; Cameron Dummigan, Shane McEleney, Cameron McJannett, Ciaran Coll; Patrick McEleney, Matty Smith (Ryan Graydon 60), Will Patching; Joe Thomson (Sadou Diallo, half-time), Jamie McGonigle (James Akintunde 78), Danny Lafferty (Brandon Kavanagh, half-time).

Referee: Derek Tomney.

Alan Foley

