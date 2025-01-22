Progress made on long-term projects but Derry City's overhaul needs immediate impact

THE MANNER OF Derry City’s defeat to Drogheda United in last season’s FAI Cup final meant things had to change at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

As supporters left Aviva Stadium on 10 November, there were more than a few cursing the lethargy and lack of fight from the players.

Drogheda, who still had to come through a promotion/relegation play-off the following week, were deserved 2-0 winners.

With the new season now less than one month away, what followed after that desperate day in Dublin has been drastic for the Candystripes.

Experienced defender Shane McEleney left the club on 14 November for Glentoran. The following day a statement was released confirming that manager Ruaidhrí Higgins’ time in charge was over.

Two title challenges had faltered and for a mixture of personal and professional reasons this was a mutually agreed separation.

Patrick McEleney, captain and playmaker, departed on that same afternoon.

An unexpected search for Higgins’ replacement – owner Philip O’Doherty wanted him to remain in situ – led to Larne boss Tiernan Lynch being appointed on 18 November.

In early December, he began to put his stamp on the squad.

Ciaran Coll left at the beginning of the month and former Republic of Ireland underage goalkeeper Arlo Doherty joined on an 18-month deal. He had been on trial since September, when Higgins was manager, but with No 1 Brian Maher still undecided on his future at this point they needed quality cover.

Within a week Lynch secured the services of Maher – who had options in the UK – as well as energetic midfielder Adam O’Reilly until at least the end of 2026.

Both could have left for elsewhere in the Premier Division as well.

Going back to the very start of this process, on 13 November, the club also announced that it was looking to appoint a new academy head to help utilise the talent emerging.

However, that process has since been paused with Lynch overseeing what sources say is a top to bottom review of the entire club structure.

As well as that, Derry City Council’s monthly meeting is to take place next week where it’s expected to approve the sale/transfer of land at an existing facility which would mean work can then start on a permanent first-team training facility as well as a designated academy and pitches.

With that picture set to become clearer in the coming days and Lynch’s review ongoing, former Derry defender Mark McChrystal is overseeing academy duties.

Also, it was only this week that Derry GAA gave the go-ahead (with final blessing from GAA’s Central Council) for the League of Ireland club to use their centre of excellence at Owenbeg.

That is a short-term arrangement that benefits all parties and it will only be once construction can begin on their own training ground that O’Doherty’s vision can truly begin to be realised.

A new stand at the Ryan McBride Brandywell is also close to completion and while these infrastructure projects are part of a long-term, sustainable plan, the transfer business carried out since mid-December is clearly intent on delivering a short-term hit.

Former Northern Ireland international and Newcastle United winger Shane Ferguson turns 34 in July and arrived for this season with an option for one more.

Another pair of ex international from the North, strikers Liam Boyce (33) and Gavin Whyte (29 next week) joined on two and three-year contracts, respectively.

The financial outlay to secure their services – Boyce signed from Hearts – is understood to have increased their wage bill significantly.

That duo arrived on 11 January, by which point the fixtures for the new season had been released and it was known that Derry would start the campaign away to champions Shelbourne.

Fitting, in a way, given Damien Duff’s side clinched the title against them on their own patch just a few months ago.

Derry winger Daniel Kelly, blighted by injury in 2024, also departed for Shels with former player of the year Will Pathcing returning to England after agreeing terms with Carlisle United.

The overhaul continued on Monday with three new signings announced in a matter of hours.

Robbie Benson was a surprise arrival after relegation with Dundalk, although perhaps not given his experience of the league. He has the potential to be an invaluable squad player.

Another midfielder also came through the door and this was also from left field. Carl Winchester made 500 career appearances in Britain and was most recently captain of Shrewsbury Town. He turns 32 in April and agreed a two-year deal, a transfer which Lynch said was a statement of intent.

“This has the potential to be the biggest club on the island of Ireland and it has every right to attract international footballers. I think the quicker we can start understanding that, believing that and sticking our chest out and bringing more of the likes of these boys in, the better off we’ll be,” he said.

Their Monday business wasn’t done and Dom Thomas, formerly of Queens Park in the Scottish Championship, will be another option on the left wing.

That is where Michael Duffy has, of course, thrived. He is a familiar face for Derry fans, but the change that so many called for is in full swing and the profile of those who have signed would suggest they must make an immediate impact.