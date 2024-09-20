Late Hoban penalty sees Derry City claim dramatic draw against Shamrock Rovers

Derry City 1

Shamrock Rovers 1

THE CRAZY TURBULENT race for the Premier Division took another turn towards Inconsistency City, population Shels, Derry City and Shamrock Rovers.

All teams ended the evening in the same position as before. That was a given anyway, but how they feel about themselves is the key matter.

A controversial late penalty was awarded to Derry City, converted by Patrick Hoban, to cancel out the Dylan Watts opener that had put Shamrock Rovers ahead in the 26th minute. Spoils shared at the Brandywell.

The form coming in for both teams in Derry was distinctly ‘meh.’

Derry lost to Galway, beat Waterford, drew with Dundalk. Obviously their best recent work came with a ruthless dispatching of Shels in the cup. But that was the cup.

Rovers had a 2-1 away win over Galway, walloped Sligo Rovers 4-0 and suffered that double blow of defeat to Bohs last time out.

Pat Hoban, joint top scorer in the league with Johnny Kenny and Padraig Amond, was dropped to the bench, with his scoreless run stretching seven games, while Danny Mullen – his replacement in the last game against Dundalk – has hit four in the same period.

Teams rarely come to the Brandywell and place two up top and Johnny Kenny was a somewhat forlorn figure in the first half, his only company being Danny Mandroiu in a very withdrawn role.

Rovers used the ploy of playing deep and drawing Derry onto them when in possession and while they posed such little threat, they opened the scoring on 25 minutes. A ball over the top was gathered by Johnny Kenny and when he shuffled it over to Dylan Watts, he found a hesitant Mark Connolly, so used him as a shield to bend around and snug into the corner of Brian Maher’s net.

All that early intent from the home side had amounted to little more than two fizzing Ciaran Coll efforts. Another chance came with a Will Patching delivery that Mark Connolly connected with but glanced it back the way it came.

Just before the break, they had their best look at the net.

Ronan Boyce won the ball back on the edge of the Rovers box after Jack Byrne was guilty of over-elaboration. It was slipped to Duffy who had a dig that went right across the face of goal without anyone there to tap home.

So, another scoreless first half for Derry. Their 22nd of the 30 games this season. Is that title-winning form?

Danny Mullen got a sighter after four minutes of the second half, blasting it straight and true at Leon Pohls in the Rovers goals.

Thereafter followed a sustained period of pressure for Derry. But Rovers were impressively assured without the ball.

When City tried to send their wingers away, Rovers were ready to double up. When they played the ball inside, they found Roberto Lopes managing to get a nick here and a head there on the ball. A glance to the line revealed Patrick McEleney and Pat Hoban starting their warm ups.

On 62 minutes the Public Address system sprang to life when Paul McMullen’s cross was met with Mark Connolly’s head, to the net. But referee Damien MacCraith ruled it out for a push.

A couple of minutes later McMullen chased down a ball. His nudged cross was cut, provoking huge appeals for handball by Lee Grace, but nothing was doing. Replays showed that it was a definite penalty.

Ruaidhrí Higgins sent on Hoban and McEleney.

Graham Burke, who ended Derry’s title hopes here last year, was a replacement for the fading Jack Byrne after the hour mark. While he was an elegant presence, the game was still about the home side throwing all at Rovers with little creaks squeaking here and there.

Essentially, Rovers were awesome in the air. And City hadn’t the craft to prise anything open.

And then, the last minute. A ball bobbling around the fringes of the box. A quick dart inside by McEleney, and Josh Honohan coming across with a clumsy challenge.

Penalty! Or was it? Replays showed no real contact.

Either way, Hoban buried it. The two subs having a serious impact as the PA system noted there was six minutes of time to be added on.

The Brandywell had been dormant and frustrated. Now it came alive for the last few attacks and corners that were repelled by the green and white hoops.

At the final whistle, a draw that felt like a win. Rovers still in third. Shels still on top, but this latest loss at Galway feeling like a tyre letting out air.

This league is a slog, as Higgins is often given to saying. But what a slog!

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, Wisdom, Coll (Robertson, 80); Patching (Davenport, 80), Diallo (McEleney, 65); McMullan (Hoban, 65), Duffy, O’Reilly, Mullen (Whelan, 80).

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Farrugia, Cleary, Lopes, Grace, Honohan; Byrne (Burke, 65), O’Neill, Watts; Kenny (McNulty, 75), Mandroiu (Nugent, 86).

Referee: D MacGraith