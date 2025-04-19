Waterford part ways with manager Keith Long

WATERFORD have announced the departure of manager Keith Long after a disappointing start to the Premier Division season.

The club are eighth in the table, winning three and losing seven of their opening 10 games, including six consecutive league defeats.

Last night’s 4-0 loss at home to Sligo Rovers, who had been bottom of the table before the game, appears to have sealed Long’s fate.

The Dubliner oversaw Waterford’s promotion from the First Division in 2023 after beating Cork City in a playoff and guided them to a seventh-place finish following their return to the top flight last year.

“I’d like to thank Keith for his efforts and commitment over the past two years at Waterford Football Club,” owner Jamie Pilley said.

“He will be fondly remembered by all at the club for his role in returning the club to the Premier Division, and this decision wasn’t one which was taken easily.

“However, the recent run of results meant it necessary for a change. We now plan to take our time to ensure we find the right man to move the club forward.”