Parkhouse the hero with four goals as Derry City book place in EA Sports Cup final

DERRY CITY ARE into the EA Sports Cup final after a 4-2 extra-time defeat of Waterford tonight.

David Parkhouse grabbed all four of Derry’s goals in a sensational performance for the winners.

William Fitzgerald gave Waterford the lead after 24 minutes, but Parkhouse’s first left the teams level at half-time. Parkhouse’s second on 70 minutes put Derry on the verge of victory before Fitzgerald levelled six minutes from time.

But Derry dominated the extra period with a further two goals to send his side into the decider.

