This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 5 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Parkhouse the hero with four goals as Derry City book place in EA Sports Cup final

The enjoyed a 4-2 victory over Waterford after extra-time tonight.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Aug 2019, 9:51 PM
47 minutes ago 948 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4753605
Derry's David Parkhouse celebrates scoring his first goal.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Derry's David Parkhouse celebrates scoring his first goal.
Derry's David Parkhouse celebrates scoring his first goal.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

DERRY CITY ARE into the EA Sports Cup final after a 4-2 extra-time defeat of Waterford tonight. 

David Parkhouse grabbed all four of Derry’s goals in a sensational performance for the winners.

William Fitzgerald gave Waterford the lead after 24 minutes, but Parkhouse’s first left the teams level at half-time. Parkhouse’s second on 70 minutes put Derry on the verge of victory before Fitzgerald levelled six minutes from time. 

But Derry dominated the extra period with a further two goals to send his side into the decider.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie