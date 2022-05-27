One change apiece for Derry and Galway ahead of provincial football finals

DERRY BOSS RORY Gallagher has kept changes to the minimum ahead of Sunday’s Ulster senior football championship final against Donegal.

There’s just one switch to the starting 15 as the Oak Leaf county appear in their first provincial final since 2011, and look to end a 24-year wait for the Anglo Celt Cup.

Emmett Bradley is named to start in midfield, with Niall Toner dropping to the bench for the Clones showdown.

Gallagher previously stuck with the same starting team for massive back-to-back wins over All-Ireland champions Tyrone and Monaghan. That said, Toner was a late change on both occasions, replacing Bradley and wearing the number 22 jersey.

Donegal are yet to show their hand for the Clones showdown, which is due to throw in at 4pm and is live on RTE 2 and BBC One NI.

Our lineup for Sunday's Ulster SFC Final

Likewise, Galway manager Padraic Joyce has made one change for their Connacht senior football final meeting with Galway.

Patrick Kelly has been rewarded for his impressive cameo off the bench against Leitrim in the semi-final with a starting berth. Kelly, a former Athlone Town soccer player, scored 2-1 that day, and is now named at wing-forward.

The Tribe, who overcame Mayo in their opener, last lifted the silver in 2018. They lost the next three finals in succession, with Roscommon coming out on top in 2019.

These sides both met in this year’s Division 2 league final, with the Rossies also triumphing that day.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 1.45pm, with Anthony Cunningham yet to name his team.

Connacht SFC Final



Our Senior Football team to face Roscommon on Sunday is announced



🎟️https://t.co/7GxQQi3Pj2

📺Live on RTE Sport



Galway GAA

Derry (v Donegal)

1. Odhran Lynch

2. Chrissy McKaigue, 3. Brendan Rogers, 4. Conor McCluskey

5. Conor Doherty, 6. Gareth McKinless, 7. Padraig McGrogan

8. Conor Glass, 9. Emmett Bradley

10. Paul Cassidy, 11. Shea Downey, 12. Ethan Doherty

13. Bemmy Heron, 14. Shane McGuigan, 15. Niall Loughlin.

Galway (v Roscommon)

1. Connor Gleeson

2. Liam Silke, 3. Sean Kelly, 4. Jack Glynn

5. Dylan McHugh, 6. John Daly, 7. Kieran Molloy

8. Paul Conroy, 9. Cillian McDaid;

10. Patrick Kelly, 11. Matthew Tierney, 12. Johnny Heaney

13. Rob Finnerty, 14. Damien Comer, 15. Shane Walsh.

