Derry cruise into Ulster final

LAST UPDATE | 46 minutes ago
Derry: 1-21
Monaghan: 2-10
DERRY HAVE MADE it back to their second consecutive Ulster final with a commanding win over Monaghan in which they never looked under significant pressure.
While Karl O’Connell’s first half goal and two Rory Beggan frees kept Monaghan in the hunt, Derry were able to reply with a timely major from the excellent Conor McCluskey, and nine points from talisman Shane McGuigan.
Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch scored from play in his second Ulster championship match in a row, a record, and he also caught three of his opposite number Rory Beggan’s restarts.
The Oak Leaf county were able to welcome back the returning Ciaran McFaul, who had been arraigned on assault charges in America up until recent weeks.
Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan 0-9 (0-5f), Conor McCluskey 1-0, Padraig McGrogan, Conor Glass, Ethan Doherty, Paul Cassidy 0-2 each, Odhran Lynch, Conor Doherty, Brendan Rogers, 0-1 each, Niall Toner 0-1f.
Scorers for Monaghan: Karl O’Connell 1-1, Conor McManus 0-3f, Karl Gallagher 1-0, Rory Beggan 0-2f, Conor Boyle, Stephen O’Hanlon, Michael Bannigan, Kieran Hughes 0-1 each.
Derry
1. Odhran Lynch (Magharefelt)
2. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 3. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 4. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)
5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry), 7. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge)
8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)
10. Padraig Cassidy (Slaughtneil), 11. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 12. Ethan Doherty (Glen)
13. Niall Toner (Lavey), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough)
Subs
23. Benny Herron (Ballinascreen) for Padraig Cassidy (49)
18. Ciaran McFaul (Glen) for Loughlin (58)
21. Ben McCarron (Steelstown) for McGrogan (64)
22. Paul McNeil (Slaughtneil) for McKaigue (68)
20. Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin) for Toner (71)
Monaghan
1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)
5. Conor Boyle (Clontibret) 3. Kieran Duffy (Latton), 4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)
7. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown), 20. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland), 6. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)
8. Darren Hughes (Scotstown), 9. Killian Lavelle (Clontibret)
10. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross), 11. Michael Bannigan (Annaghmullan), 12. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)
13. Jack McCarron (Scotstown), 14. Karl Gallagher (Emyvale), 15. Conor McManus (Clontibret)
Subs
19. Shane Carey (Scotstown) for McCarron (30)
23. Kieran Hughes (Scotstown) for Darren Hughes (30)
18. Gary Mohan (Truagh) for Ward (43)
22. Conor Leonard (Eire Óg) for Gallagher (62)
17. Sean Jones (Inniskeen) for Wylie (64)
Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)
