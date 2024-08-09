Dessie Dolan steps down from Westmeath after two years at the helm

DESSIE DOLAN HAS CALLED time on his time managing Westmeath, after two years in charge.

Dolan had been a selector with Jack Cooney when they won the Tailteann Cup with a final win over Cavan. Cooney then left the post as he was offered a role overseeing coaching in the GAA, and Dolan took over.

This year however, Wicklow turned them over in Leinster and in the All Ireland group stages, they lost to Armagh, Galway and Derry.

While there was no shame in the losses, their performances were generally impressive. The year previous, they were hugely unlucky not to have upset Armagh and Tyrone.

Dolan’s successor will start life in Division 2 in 2025, with Dolan leading them to a Division 3 league final win over Down this year.