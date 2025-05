Meath stunned Dublin in the Leinster SFC last weekend. When did the Dubs last lose a game in the competition? 2008 2010

2012 2009

Who knocked the Los Angeles Lakers out of the NBA playoffs? Minnesota Timberwolves Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets New York Knicks

Louise Quinn announced her retirement from football this week. How many Ireland caps does she bow out with? 111 112

123 121

Which Manchester United player scored twice in their Europa League semi-final first-leg win over Athletic Bilbao? Harry Maguire Bruno Fernandes

Casemiro Alejandro Garnacho

Who dethroned Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III

Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard

Dorothy Wall has been ruled out of this summer’s Women’s World Cup due to injury. What is the nature of the setback? ACL Hamstring

Achilles MCL

How many goals did Cork score in their Munster SHC win over 14-man Tipperary? Two Four

Three Five

Name the player who captains Leinster into their Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton Saints tomorrow? Caelan Doris Tadhg Furlong

Jamison Gibson-Park Dan Sheehan

Katie McCabe has helped Arsenal into their first Champions League final in 18 years. Who will they face? Lyon Chelsea

Barcelona Wolfsburg