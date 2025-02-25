Advertisement
Dewi Lake. Alamy Stock Photo
Dewi Lake returns to Wales squad for remaining Six Nations games

The Ospreys hooker has been sidelined since December.
12.06pm, 25 Feb 2025

OSPREYS HOOKER DEWI Lake has been called into Wales’ Guinness Six Nations squad ahead of remaining games against Scotland and England.

It is a major boost for interim head coach Matt Sherratt on the back of a rejuvenated performance against Ireland.

Lake, who captained Wales on tour to Australia last summer and throughout the Autumn Nations Series earlier this season, underwent biceps surgery in December.

His initial prognosis was up to 12 weeks on the sidelines after being injured in training.

But the 25-year-old, who has won 18 caps and is likely to be a contender for the British and Irish Lions’ Australia tour, is ahead of schedule.

Wales’ 27-18 loss to Grand Slam-chasing Ireland was their 15th successive Test defeat, but they looked a transformed team under Sherratt, who has temporarily taken the reins following Warren Gatland’s departure.

The addition of Lake takes Sherratt’s squad up to 38 players as he joins fellow hookers Elliot Dee, Evan Lloyd and Sam Parry.

The Welsh Rugby Union added that six players have been released to their regions for United Rugby Championship action later this week.

Ospreys trio Parry, Dan Edwards and Ben Warren, Scarlets pair Joe Roberts and Taine Plumtree, together with Cardiff scrum-half Ellis Bevan, will report back for Wales duty on 3 March.

Wales continue their Six Nations campaign by tackling Scotland at Murrayfield five days later, before hosting England on 15 March.

