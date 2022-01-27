Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 27 January 2022
'A dream' - Republic of Ireland defender Diane Caldwell joins Man United

The Dubliner will be with the club for the rest of the season after her departure from North Carolina Courage last month.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 6:34 PM
58 minutes ago
Diane Caldwell has found a new club.
Image: Manchester United Women Twitter
Image: Manchester United Women Twitter

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND defender Diane Caldwell has signed for Manchester United until the end of the season, the club has announced.

The experienced defender was on the hunt for a new club after her exit from North Carolina Courage last month, after they declined the option to extend her contract.

She now joins the Manchester outfit, who are currently in third place on the Women’s Super League table.

The 33-year-old Caldwell has previously captained SC Sands in the Frauen-Bundesliga and also comes into Manchester United having enjoyed spells in Iceland, Norway and Ireland.

“Today is one of the most special moments in my life so far,” the Dubliner, who can also operate in midfield, told the club website.

“As a lifelong United fan, it’s a dream to sign for the club and it’s a big moment for me and my family.

“I’m so grateful to be here and will wear the badge with so much pride. The team are in great form, playing attractive football, and Marc is doing a fantastic job; I just can’t wait to meet everyone and get straight down to business on the pitch.”

Man United head coach Marc Skinner added:

“Diane joins us as an experienced international defender who will really add to our back line during this second half of the season. She has great composure and versality, and I have no doubt that she will be a fantastic asset to the team during her time here.

“Diane is also a great character, I always talk about having the right people in our environment, and she is the ultimate professional who possesses those important traits and leadership skills which will help continue to develop the incredible team spirit within this group. We are all really looking forward to working with Diane.”

Caldwell made her debut for Ireland in 2006 and won her 85th senior cap for Ireland in their 11-0 World Cup qualifier hammering of Georgia, impressing as she broke back into Vera Pauw’s starting XI.

