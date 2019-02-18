This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action

He helped St Vincent’s to victory in their league opener amid ongoing speculation about a Dublin return.

By Emma Duffy Monday 18 Feb 2019, 12:48 PM
1 hour ago 3,735 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4499268
Marino star Diarmuid Connolly (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Marino star Diarmuid Connolly (file pic).
Marino star Diarmuid Connolly (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DIARMUID CONNOLLY CAME off the bench to kick four points from play as St Vincent’s opened their league campaign yesterday.

The Marino outfit were 2-15 to 0-14 winners over Skerries Harps with Connolly producing a glittering cameo in his first competitive match since mid-October.

There’s been plenty of speculation recently about a potential return to Jim Gavin’s Dublin squad as they bid for five in-a-row and the the 31-year-old’s display yesterday will only add fuel to the fire and surely heighten the rumours once again.

Two weeks ago, the Irish Mirror’s Pat Nolan reported that Connolly had been doing one-on-one sessions with Dublin GAA’s high performance manager Bryan Cullen, who is also the All-Ireland champions’ strength and conditioning coach.

In that same article, it was reported that Jason Sherlock had stepped away from the backroom team but Gavin was quick to dispel any rumours the following day at Austin Stack Park with Sherlock on the line.

“I can confirm that that is certainly not the case,” he added in response to the suggestion that Connolly had been training with Cullen.

“If any player wants to volunteer their time for inter-county football, we’ll always look at them. The door has always remained open for any player who has either been with us in the past, or who wants to join us who hasn’t entered the squad yet.”

Two-time All-Star Connolly last appeared for the county as a substitute in their league clash against Mayo last February in Castlebar, and he spent the summer playing football in Boston.

Over the past few weeks, there has also been talk of a possible return to the county’s hurlers but manager Mattie Kenny effectively ruled the five-time All-Ireland SFC winner out of his plans at the weekend.

“No, he wasn’t,” Kenny frankly told reporters after their loss to Galway, as quoted by Newstalk, when asked if Connolly was on his radar. “I haven’t spoke to Diarmuid, no, the answer is that I haven’t spoken to him.

“I’m quite happy with the squad I have. We have a lot of talent and quality in our squad, so we’ve picked our squad for the league and this is what we’re moving on with,” the former Cuala boss concluded.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ruddock ruled out of Italy clash while Leinster's Leavy still sidelined
    Ruddock ruled out of Italy clash while Leinster's Leavy still sidelined
    'You want your mates to go well but you have to be a little bit selfish about it'
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Saudi Prince distanced from €4.3bn takeover attempt at Manchester United
    Liverpool are favourites against inconsistent Bayern - Kimmich
    IRELAND
    'The gang saved my life. If it weren’t for them lads, I’d be dead by now'
    'The gang saved my life. If it weren’t for them lads, I’d be dead by now'
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie