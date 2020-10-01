BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 1 October 2020
Advertisement

'Thanks for all the magic' - tributes paid and moments of brilliance remembered as Connolly calls it a day

The Dublin star announced his retirement from inter-county football last night.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 3:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,541 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5219973

TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid and plaudits have rolled in from across the length and breadth of the country since Dublin star Diarmuid Connolly announced his inter-county retirement.

diarmuid-connolly-after-the-game Diarmuid Connolly after the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

One of the most gifted, skillful and naturally-talented footvallers of the modern era and a huge Dublin fans’ favourite, the 33-year-old released a statement last night, confirming his decision to bring the curtain down on a hugely successful career in Sky Blue colours.

The St Vincent’s man was a six-time All-Ireland senior championship winner with Dublin, also collecting two All-Stars and 10 Leinster crowns through a colourful inter-county career.

Having caught the eye on many occasions with moments of individual brilliance, here’s a look through some of Connolly’s most impressive passes and scores caught on camera while in action for both Dublin and Vins:

A sublime pass in last year’s All-Ireland final against Kerry after a superb tackle and dispossession

A brilliant cross-field ball from the 2017 All-Ireland final 

An outrageous goal for St Vincent’s against St Sylvester’s in the 2014 Dublin SFC

Source: Dublin GAA/YouTube

Another wonderful pass in action for Vins this summer

A stunning winning point against Tyrone in the 2014 National Football League

Source: Dublin GAA/YouTube

Another beautiful effort against Meath in the 2016 Leinster championship

Source: officialgaa/YouTube

THIS against Kerry late on in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final. Unreal

A rocket of a goal in the 2014 All-Ireland club final. Connolly scored 2-5 that day in one of the great Croke Park displays

Source: TG4/YouTube

Incredible exploits in the 2011 All-Ireland quarter-final against Tyrone, in which he accounted for seven points

Source: Jack the Hack/YouTube

And a nice selection of dazzling moments from through the years, courtesy of Hill 16 Army

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

And that’s just a selection of the many, many moments of brilliance.

Others have summed them up on social media, penning some lovely tributes as Connolly bids farewell to Hill 16 and the “incredibly loyal, passionate and devoted Dublin supporters, who were always there for us, no matter the score,” who will “always hold a special place in my heart.”

Many of his former — and current at club level — team-mates including the Brogan brothers, Bernard and Alan, Barry Cahill, and Eamon Fennell honoured the “extraordinary talent,” as did opponents from through the years.

Crowns and goat emojis — referring to the ‘greatest of all time’ acronym — were also used in abundance on social media, showing just how appreciated Connolly was in the capital, and across the country.

Alan Brogan

Bernard Brogan 

Barry Cahill

Eamon Fennell

Kevin Cassidy

Robbie Kiely

Eamon McGee

Dublin GAA

The GPA 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie