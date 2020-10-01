'Thanks for all the magic' - tributes paid and moments of brilliance remembered as Connolly calls it a day

TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid and plaudits have rolled in from across the length and breadth of the country since Dublin star Diarmuid Connolly announced his inter-county retirement.

Diarmuid Connolly after the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

One of the most gifted, skillful and naturally-talented footvallers of the modern era and a huge Dublin fans’ favourite, the 33-year-old released a statement last night, confirming his decision to bring the curtain down on a hugely successful career in Sky Blue colours.

The St Vincent’s man was a six-time All-Ireland senior championship winner with Dublin, also collecting two All-Stars and 10 Leinster crowns through a colourful inter-county career.

Having caught the eye on many occasions with moments of individual brilliance, here’s a look through some of Connolly’s most impressive passes and scores caught on camera while in action for both Dublin and Vins:

A sublime pass in last year’s All-Ireland final against Kerry after a superb tackle and dispossession

Sublime pass by Diarmuid Connolly here to set up a Ciarán Kilkenny point! pic.twitter.com/gg7Tabwqls — The GAA (@officialgaa) September 14, 2019

A brilliant cross-field ball from the 2017 All-Ireland final

Diarmuid Connolly le pas dochreidte ansin & Dean Rock leis an gcinneadh ceart; @DubGAAOfficial chun cinn arís!



An amazing crossfield pass from Connolly & Rock makes no mistake with the finish! 💯 #AllIrelandGold ar @TG4TV@Hill16Army @WeAreDub @DubsGAAFans pic.twitter.com/3dNSM12HVK — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 14, 2020

An outrageous goal for St Vincent’s against St Sylvester’s in the 2014 Dublin SFC

Another wonderful pass in action for Vins this summer

Diarmuid Connolly gives a wonderful pass in to set up a Greg Murphy goal for @StVincentsGAA1 pic.twitter.com/LrbAJkFiks — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 15, 2020

A stunning winning point against Tyrone in the 2014 National Football League

Another beautiful effort against Meath in the 2016 Leinster championship

THIS against Kerry late on in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final. Unreal

Never broke stride, never thought twice about going on his left, never looked like he was going to miss even with all that was at stake. This is the score I always think of when it comes to Diarmuid Connolly. The Cantona of Gaelic football pic.twitter.com/sJW5Y4rK9K — Cahair O'Kane (@CahairOKane1) September 30, 2020

A rocket of a goal in the 2014 All-Ireland club final. Connolly scored 2-5 that day in one of the great Croke Park displays

Was in St Vincent’s rather than Dublin colours but always felt this was one of Diarmuid Connolly’s greatest displays in Croke Park.



Scored 2-5 and gave an exhibition in controlling an All-Ireland final.



pic.twitter.com/8P6tgCiPhM — Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole13) September 30, 2020

Incredible exploits in the 2011 All-Ireland quarter-final against Tyrone, in which he accounted for seven points

And a nice selection of dazzling moments from through the years, courtesy of Hill 16 Army

The "One And Only" Diarmuid Connolly. Here are some of his most dazzling moments down the years. We will truly miss The King 👑 pic.twitter.com/tpsKNmTZgy — Hill 16 Army (@Hill16Army) October 1, 2020

And that’s just a selection of the many, many moments of brilliance.

Others have summed them up on social media, penning some lovely tributes as Connolly bids farewell to Hill 16 and the “incredibly loyal, passionate and devoted Dublin supporters, who were always there for us, no matter the score,” who will “always hold a special place in my heart.”

Many of his former — and current at club level — team-mates including the Brogan brothers, Bernard and Alan, Barry Cahill, and Eamon Fennell honoured the “extraordinary talent,” as did opponents from through the years.

Crowns and goat emojis — referring to the ‘greatest of all time’ acronym — were also used in abundance on social media, showing just how appreciated Connolly was in the capital, and across the country.

Alan Brogan

What an extrodinary talent..was an absolute pleasure..especially on this day in 2011.. https://t.co/0GFvtagfoh — Alan Brogan (@alanbrogan13) October 1, 2020

I think I probably gave @dermoc123 more assists than he gave me.. but in return he did introduce me to McDonald's coffee.. — Alan Brogan (@alanbrogan13) October 1, 2020

Bernard Brogan

It was a pleasure to go to war with this man over the last 15 years! Thanks for all the magic @dermoc123 💙👊 https://t.co/6ouXaYlhAY — Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) September 30, 2020

Barry Cahill

The most talented footballer I’ve seen. Pleasure to play on the same team as him. Congrats on a phenomenal career Dermo. 👏 https://t.co/tiUc93mYQu — Barry Cahill (@barrycahilldub) October 1, 2020

What stands out most for me with Dermo, was that he was nearly always at his best when his best was needed, the last 10-15 minutes of many All Ireland semi & finals (v Kerry & Mayo). https://t.co/IgYO3Ddeyb — Barry Cahill (@barrycahilldub) October 1, 2020

Eamon Fennell

I've watched @dermoc123 setting the bar time and time again. His football skills, knowledge of the game, selflessness to bring players into the game, attitude towards winning and so much more.... It was a pleasure to wear the county jersey with you 💙 https://t.co/ZG2L1O7Eqh — EamonFennell (@EamonFennell) October 1, 2020

Kevin Cassidy

2020 just keeps getting worse!!!on a serious note what a player and what a career @dermoc123 👏👏👏 https://t.co/ZXDpjTNYyc — Kevin Cassidy (@KCASS7) September 30, 2020

Robbie Kiely

Extremely happy and slightly disappointed I never got the chance to play against him!😅...🐐 https://t.co/UacUsv4VGr — Robbie Kiely (@robbiek6) October 1, 2020

Eamon McGee

Diarmuid Connolly in his groove was just beautiful to watch. — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) October 1, 2020

Dublin GAA

The GPA

Best wishes in retirement to Dublin footballer Diarmuid Connolly.



Diarmuid made his debut for the Dubs in 2007, and brings the curtain down on an illustrious career, winning 6 All Irelands, 10 Leinster titles, 4 national leagues and 2 GPA|GAA All Stars.



Best of luck Diarmuid. pic.twitter.com/QsuOCngovh — GPA (@gaelicplayers) October 1, 2020

