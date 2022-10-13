Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 13 October 2022
Advertisement

'Hand of God' football to be auctioned for an estimated €3million

Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser, who took charge of the famous 1986 World Cup quarter-final, is the owner of the ball.

By Press Association Thursday 13 Oct 2022, 11:41 AM
55 minutes ago 689 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5892267
Maradona scoring with the 'Hand of God'.
Maradona scoring with the 'Hand of God'.
Maradona scoring with the 'Hand of God'.

THE FOOTBALL WHICH Diego Maradona used to score his ‘Hand of God’ goal against England at the 1986 World Cup is set to go to auction next month with an estimate of £2.5-£3million (€2.8m-€3.4m).

Argentina star Maradona famously punched the ball beyond England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to open the scoring in the quarter-final clash at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

He followed up the controversial incident by claiming a superb solo second, which has become known as the ‘Goal of the Century’, as the Three Lions exited the tournament with a 2-1 defeat.

Referee Ali Bin Nasser, who took charge of the tie and failed to spot the handball, is the owner of the ball.

It will be sold by Graham Budd Auctions on Wednesday, 16 November.

The Tunisian match official said he felt it was the right time to share the item with the world and expressed hope the buyer would put it on public display.

Screenshot 2022-10-13 at 11.39.07 The famous ball. Source: Press Association

Speaking of the handball goal, he said: “I couldn’t see the incident clearly. The two players, Shilton and Maradona, were facing me from behind.

“As per Fifa’s instructions issued before the tournament I looked to my linesman for confirmation of the validity of the goal – he made his way back to the halfway line indicating he was satisfied that the goal should stand.

“At the end of the match the England head coach Bobby Robson said to me: ‘You did a good job but the linesman was irresponsible’.”

Maradona, who died in November 2020, claimed the goal was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God”.

Auctioneer Graham Budd said: “With the history surrounding the ball, we are expecting this lot to be hugely popular when it comes up for auction.”

Argentina went on to lift the World Cup following victory over West Germany in the final.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Maradona’s shirt worn during the quarter-final sold in May for £7.4m (€8.4m), a new world record for any piece of sporting memorabilia.

Bin Nasser’s shirt from the England-Argentina match, in addition to a signed shirt he later received from Maradona, will also be available at next month’s auction.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie