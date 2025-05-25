Disappointment for Mayo as Galway win 19th Connacht title

Galway 0-16

Mayo 1-4

GALWAY ARE the TG4 Connacht SFC champions for the 19th time after successfully retaining their crown in Castlebar on Sunday.

An early six-point lead spearheaded by Róisín Leonard and Olivia Divilly provided a lead they never surrendered, despite Sinead Walsh converting a Mayo penalty in the second half.

Galway had the stiff wind in the first half, but Mayo kept things tight in defence. The Tribeswomen eventually broke through when Leonard converted a free after 11 minutes.

They doubled that advantage two minutes later when Divilly punished a defensive mistake.

The defending champions continued through a Leonard double, the second a skilful moment with the outside of her boot after taking Lynsey Noone’s pass.

Divilly and Leonard brought Galway’s total to six before Mayo started finding space at the other end. As the sun broke through the rain, Hannah Reape was fouled, allowing Walsh to open her account.

The reprieve was short-lived as Divilly got her third but Mayo hit back with Erin Murray fisting over on 28 minutes. However, the last two scores went to the girls in maroon as Nicola Ward and Hannah Noone made it 0-9 to 0-2 at half-time.

Even against the elements after the restart, Galway continued building their advantage as Leonard’s free was followed by further points for Ward and Hannah Noone to put 10 between them on 40 minutes.

Mayo had threatened just beforehand when Kathryn Sullivan hit the crossbar, but they got an opportunity before the three-quarter mark when substitute Clodagh Keane was pushed following Sullivan’s delivery, leading to a penalty.

Walsh slotted low past Dearbhla Gower for Mayo’s goal, and they also came close again on 48 minutes when the Galway keeper’s boot denied Keane. However, the Tribeswomen registered the next two white flags through Ailbhe Davoren and a Divilly free.

A Walsh brace brought Mayo’s deficit back to 0-14 to 1-4, but Galway’s substitutes got the final say with Eva Noone and Shauna Hynes troubling the umpires.

Galway now advance to take on Donegal and Tipperary in the All-Ireland series; Mayo must battle Cork and the Munster champions.

Scorers – Galway: R Leonard 0-5 (4f), O Divilly 0-4 (1f), N Ward, H Noone 0-2 each, A Davoren, E Noone, S Hynes 0-1 each.

Mayo: S Walsh 1-3 (1-0 pen, 2f), E Murray 0-1.

Galway: D Gower; B Quinn, S Ní Loingsigh, K Geraghty; H Noone, N Ward, C Trill; L Ward, S Divilly; L Noone, K Thompson, A Davoren; O Divilly, R Leonard, K Slevin. Subs: S Hynes for Thompson (37), E Noone for L Noone (45), A Trill for Leonard (47), A Ní Cheallaigh for C Trill (51), L Coen for Davoren (51).

Mayo: J Gawalkiewicz; L Wallace, N O’Malley, C Durkan; D Caldwell, H Reape, S Lally; E Murray, C Whyte; E Brennan, K Sullivan, A McDonnell; S Walsh, C Doherty, S El Massry. Subs: B Hession for Doherty (HT), C Keane for McDonnell (HT), L Hanley for Whyte (47), S McNulty for Sullivan (51), A Devereux for Brennan (57).

Referee: J Niland (Sligo).