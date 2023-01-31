How the four new Division 1 managers fared in their league bows

Davy Burke – Roscommon

Round 1 result – Win v Tyrone

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Roscommon manager Davy Burke. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

A home win against 2021 All-Ireland champions Tyrone was the ideal way for Davy Burke to begin his stint as Roscommon manager.

Burke, a native of Kildare, previously managed Wicklow and led Kildare U20s to the All-Ireland title in 2018. He also managed the Sarsfields club to the Kildare SFC title in 2019. Burke has some strong credentials, and this appointment in charge of the Division 2 champions is the latest evolution in a promising managerial career.

Roscommon will be eager to become more consistent participants in the top division and have made a winning start with their result against Tyrone. A tricky assignment awaits against Galway this weekend before facing the challenges of Armagh and Monaghan.

Paddy Carr – Donegal

Round 1 result – Win v Kerry

Paddy Carr has a job that few managers would want: taking over a team that has just lost Michael Murphy to retirement. And yet, in their first Allianz football league game of the new season, Donegal got the better of the All-Ireland champions.

Granted, Kerry weren’t at full strength due to a combination of injuries and players resting following the conclusion of their club campaigns, but Donegal didn’t have their full deck either.

It was all the more pleasing for Carr’s management that their new captain Patrick McBrearty scored the winner with a fine long distance effort at the end of some patient build-up play.

Carr was both bullish and candid when he spoke to the press after the game, warning doubters of McBrearty to “underestimate him off at your peril,” while also remembering the victims of the Creeslough tragedy last year. He dedicated the victory to their memory.

Vinny Corey – Monaghan

Round 1 result – Loss v Armagh

Tom Maher / INPHO Monaghan boss Vinny Corey. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Vinny Corey overcame some heavy competition when he was selected as Monaghan manager last year, but his first league outing didn’t produce the result he wanted.

Ace forward Jack McCarron succumbed to a hamstring injury in their first attack against Armagh, while Rory Beggan conceded a goal after an uncharacteristic kick-out error.

There were plenty of positives from Monaghan’s game however, and it wasn’t until Stefan Campbell kicked two late points that Armagh managed to squeeze over the line.

Corey also has some big game players to welcome back into the squad as 2023 progresses which will strengthen their unit.

Kevin McStay – Mayo

Round 1 result – Draw v Galway

‘We’re delighted with the point, it sets us up nicely for next week’ - Mayo manager Kevin McStay reflects on snatching a draw with Galway pic.twitter.com/rnTzCPB4Vi — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) January 28, 2023

Ryan O’Donoghue’s booming equaliser from out near the sideline was surely a relieving sight for Kevin McStay on Saturday night. Losing out to their neighbours Galway in a Division 1 opener would certainly have troubled the barometer in the early stages of his term as Mayo boss.

It’s an even more satisfying result for McStay in the context of Lee Keegan’s retirement and the loss of Oisín Mullin to the AFL.

McStay cut a relaxed figure when he spoke to RTÉ after the game, noting that they were pleased to come away from the battle with a point.

“We have plenty of good footballers in this group,” he said, “and we’ll get better as the weeks go by. It’s a new version of Mayo. We’re producing senior teams in this county for 100 years and we’re just the latest edition. We’ll put our own stamp on it.”