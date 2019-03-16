Down on verge immediate return to Division 2, while Laois take big leap

Down make their way onto the pitch.

Down make their way onto the pitch.

DOWN ARE ON the verge of an immediate return to the second tier with a hard-fought victory over Carlow today.

The hosts ran out 0-15 to 1-11 victors, with Eoghan Ruth grabbing the green flag for Carlow.

Laois moved into second place in the table after a 2-12 to 0-15 win over Offaly in Tullamore.

The O’Moore County boosted their hopes of a second straight promotion as second-half goals from Evan O’Carroll and Paul Cahillane propelled them to victory over their neighbours.

Offaly and Carlow will battle it out for relegation in the final weekend of games.

Elsewhere, Longford stayed in the hunt to go up with a 2-15 to 0-14 win against already relegated Sligo.

The Louth and Westmeath game was postponed as the pitch was unplayable.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: