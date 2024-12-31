Do you agree with Neville and Carragher's Premier League teams of the season so far?

Advertisement

SKY SPORTS pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville picked their Premier League teams for the halfway point of the season on Monday Night Football.

The duo had seven of the same picks — Liverpool trio Virgin van Dijk, Mo Salah and Ryan Gravenberch, Chelsea pair Cole Palmer and Moisés Caicedo, as well as Matheus Cunha and Chris Wood, who have starred for Wolves and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Carragher went with Arsenal’s David Raya in goal, Fulham’s Antonee Robinson at left-back, while Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina and Nikola Milenković complete the backline.

Meanwhile, Neville chose Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Arsenal’s William Saliba and Man City’s Joško Gvardiol.

