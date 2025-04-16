Dermot Desmond accuses some Shamrock Rovers members' directors of acting against best interest of the club

SHAMROCK ROVERS MINORITY investor Dermot Desmond has today written to the Shamrock Rovers’ members club accusing some of their representatives on the club board of “acting in their own interest rather than the best interests of the membership or the club.” He does not name these representatives.

The letter, which has been seen by The 42, was sent to members earlier today, following last week’s announcement that CEO John Martin would be leaving the club later this year. Desmond describes Martin’s exit as “a significant setback and damaging to the club.”

In his letter, Desmond urges the Rovers’ members club to “improve the working environment of our next CEO and avoid another premature departure”, and also to “carefully consider who is representing your shareholding on the board of the football club.”

Shamrock Rovers’ ownership structure is a mix of fan holdings and private investment. Supporters are represented by Shamrock Rovers Members Club Ltd, which owns 50% of the club. Another 25% is owned by the businessman Ray Wilson, with the remaining 25% owned by Desmond. There are four directors elected to the board of the football club to represent the members’ club, though one of these positions is currently not filled.

Desmond makes a series of allegations against some non-executive directors appointed to the board to represent the members’ club since Desmond first became involved at the club in 2019, none of whom he names.

In the letter, Desmond expresses concerns over what he saw as attempts “‘to have the first team management replaced” and the non-ratification since November 2024 of the reappointment of chairman Ciarán Medlar, whom Desmond describes as “outstanding and irreplaceable’.”

Desmond further expresses dissatisfaction over perceived “interference in and frustrating of the ongoing work of the executive and volunteering teams”, along with what he calls “whispering campaigns against departing and former executives to formulate a narrative the club is better off without them”.

He decries that “too many good people who were contributing to the success of the football club have left Rovers over the years”.

There has been persistent public tension between the members club and Wilson/Desmond across the last couple of years, with the members club fearing an increased investment by Desmond and Wilson would dilute their shareholding of the club.

At last year’s club AGM, Desmond and Wilson sought to defuse tensions by updating the club shareholders agreement to ensure the members’ stake in the club could not fall below 50%.In his letter, Desmond claims there was a “divisive and untrue campaign of ‘takeover’ innuendo against Ray Wilson and I”. The42 sought comment from the club on all of the claims made in the letter, but the club declined to comment.

Additionally, The 42 contacted each of the present three members’ directors on the board for comment. One director declined to comment, while another two did not respond prior to publication.

Notwithstanding, Desmond goes ahead to reassure that he believes any concern of a takeover by him and Wilson was a “non-issue”.“For the avoidance of doubt,” writes Desmond, “I confirm I will not increase my shareholding in Rovers and confirm my sole motivation for investment is in the continued development of the club.”