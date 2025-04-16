Connacht go back to the drawing board after Wilkins steps down

WHO’D BE A head coach?

It’s a common thought for those who cover the rugby beat. The bosses seem to be in a constant state of stress, anger, paranoia, frustration, or all of the above. There are good times, sure, but even when they win, these rugby-obsessed figureheads seem to be as much in a state of relief as anything. Invariably, they’re also already thinking about the next challenge.

There is no off switch. Tactics, video analysis, man management, contracting, selection, media. Thoughts of these things are hard to shake even when you’ve left the training centre. Days off are non-existent and rugby is pretty much year-round at this stage.

Some of them get big bucks for their troubles, but you’d have to wonder whether it’s all worth it.

And yet, the top jobs are irresistible. As sure as night follows day, the best assistant coaches are unable to resist the temptation of applying to be the boss. Sometimes they let themselves be talked into the role despite their best judgment.

We thought of all of this again today as Connacht confirmed that Pete Wilkins has stepped down from his first professional role as the boss.

The Englishman’s journey in rugby has been intriguing. He is not some famous ex-professional player. He has a degree in Geography but wanted to be a rugby coach. Wilkins took a punt moving to Australia in 2007, working his way through community and player development roles to become an analyst for the Queensland Reds when they won Super Rugby in 2011.

Soon, he was doing hands-on coaching. In 2015, he went to Edinburgh for a two-year stint, then got an assistant coach role with Connacht in 2017 and had been there ever since.

Wilkins joined Connacht as an assistant to Kieran Keane. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht’s players gave great reviews of his work and Wilkins’ coaching talent was recognised in 2022 when Ireland brought him on their busy, successful tour of New Zealand. He made a good impression there too.

Advertisement

And so, when Andy Friend moved on from Connacht in 2023, the western province and the IRFU, who make all provincial head coach appointments, turned to Wilkins to be the lead man.

It must have been a genuine dream come true for the London native to finally earn the job, 16 years after he took that punt in moving to Australia.

Wilkins signed a three-year deal with the IRFU that was supposed to run until the summer of 2026 but confirmation arrived today that he has decided to step down less than two years after becoming the top man in Connacht.

He has been on sick leave in recent weeks and his statement today underlined that he will focus on “returning to full health before my next coaching challenge”.

But there was also insight into the major challenge involved in being a head coach.

“Although incredibly privileged to have been given the responsibility of leading the rugby programme here, the longer I have spent in the role, the further away I have found myself from the aspects of coaching not only that I most enjoy, but also that allow me to contribute most effectively to the team,” was the telling paragraph in that sense.

Wilkins earned the head coach role by being a good technical and tactical rugby coach, but the top job involves a hell of a lot more than that. Those strengths are not the most important thing for a head coach.

It will be interesting to see where Wilkins ends up next, but he’s not the first person to step up from assistant to head coach and struggle with the wide-ranging demands. Graham Rowntree was honest about the difficulty of it when he went from decades of being a scrum-focused assistant coach to leading an entire programme. Rowntree won a URC but that didn’t stop the stress.

Rod Seib is joining Connacht this summer. Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO Photosport / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO / Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

Wilkins has now moved on and Connacht need to nail down their new plan for the future.

It had already been confirmed that Australian attack specialist Rod Seib will join the province next season from the Brumbies as ‘senior assistant coach.’ Perhaps he will step up as the head coach now, although Seib doesn’t have experience in that role at the top level.

The well-regarded Billy Millard is coming into the newly created role of ‘general manager of performance’ this summer and could swivel into a position as a traditional director of rugby, but that would defeat the purpose of recruiting him to oversee the long-term Connacht project with their pathway, academy, and senior male and female teams.

So the IRFU, along with Connacht, might be better served to take a breath and see who else is interested in coming to the west.

In a handy coincidence, the IRFU just led the process of recruiting Clayton McMillan as the next Munster head coach. The Irish union and Munster received lots of CVs for that gig and interviewed a handful of the interested parties, so they’re well aware of ambitious coaches who want a head coach role and could be available from this summer.

Scrum and contact specialist Cullie Tucker will continue as the interim head coach until the end of this season, meaning the IRFU and Connacht don’t need to rush headfirst into making a new signing. Tucker himself must be among the candidates too, given that he has been trusted to step up at this difficult time.

It feels more important than ever that Connacht end up with the right man in charge, someone who can lead them to far more consistent and convincing performances.

Reports from within the province are that it hasn’t been the happiest of camps this season and there seems to be a sense among the playing group that they have the potential to be a much better team.

There will be at least one other coaching appointment for Connacht to confirm, given that current defence coach Scott Fardy is set to leave the province at the end of this season.

It had seemed as if Wilkins might take over responsibility for defence – an area of speciality for him – moving forward but that prospect is gone now.

Current attack coach Mark Sexton is leaving for Ulster this summer, although Seib has that department covered.

Tucker is contracted to continue in his role as scrum and contact specialist next season, while forwards coach John Muldoon is in the same boat.

Perhaps the new head coach will have a trusted lieutenant or two that they want to bring into Connacht, or maybe there will be a new look to the layout of responsibilities.

But the key here is that the western province and the IRFU nail the appointment of the new top dog. Good luck to whoever it is.