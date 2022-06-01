Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Armenia?

Gavin Bazunu: All three goalkeepers in the squad have had great moments this season at club level, but Kenny is likely to stick with Bazunu in goal. The 20-year-old is widely expected to be playing at a higher level than League One next season, with Southampton and Bournemouth among the clubs reportedly interested in prising the youngster away from Man City.

Shane Duffy: Dara O’Shea is back fit, while Nathan Collins and Darragh Lenihan have impressed this season at club level, so competition at centre-back is intense and even a figure as experienced as Duffy is not guaranteed a start. He has been in and out of the Brighton team of late, and his future with Graham Potter’s side looks uncertain. Kenny has generally stuck with the Derry native in the past though — Matt Doherty is the only Irish player to have made more starts under the manager. Collins and O’Shea were selected ahead of him, albeit in what was generally an experimental lineup against Lithuania, so that area certainly isn’t seemingly as nailed on as it has been in the past.

John Egan: The 29-year-old has had another solid season at club level in which he was unlucky to be part of a Sheffield United side that were beaten on penalties in the Championship playoffs. Kenny has made clear his admiration for the Cork native in the past, and of all the defenders, his place as a regular in the team is looking most secure as it stands.

Nathan Collins: The 21-year-old still only has two Ireland caps, but it likely would be more were it not for an unfortunately timed injury last year. The Leixlip native has emerged with plenty of credit from his debut Premier League campaign despite Burnley’s relegation and did his cause no harm as he completed 90 minutes in Ireland’s most recent match against Lithuania.

Seamus Coleman: With four games in 11 days, it seems unlikely that a 33-year-old Coleman will play every minute of action, particularly after a long, hard season with Everton. However, he may well play from the outset on Saturday, as Ireland look to get their Nations League campaign off to a positive start. Some doubts have been expressed as to whether he still has the physicality for the wing-back role, but Kenny has put him there in the past, notably away to Portugal last September, and with Matt Doherty unavailable, he may be tempted to do so again.

Enda Stevens: With Ryan Manning and James McClean also selected for the squad, there are no shortage of options for the left wing-back role and it would no surprise to see Kenny rotate to a degree in these four matches. Primarily due to injuries, Stevens has started just nine of Kenny’s 22 matches so far. However, for the big games when available, he has invariably tended to get the nod, such as the World Cup qualifier at home against Portugal last November.

Conor Hourihane: Josh Cullen has clearly established himself as the first-choice midfielder, starting all of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers under Kenny. However, the Anderlecht man is suspended on Saturday, meaning someone else will have to fill that role. Hourihane has done a decent job in the past in that position on the rare occasions when Cullen has not featured, and so may be called upon again this weekend.

Jeff Hendrick: It’s been a disappointing season at club level for Hendrick — he has had limited game time both at Newcastle and since going on loan to QPR in January. Others such as Jamie McGrath have been punished more severely for their indifferent form, but Hendrick has done well for Ireland in the past, and on that basis, it seems Kenny feels the experienced midfielder is worth persevering with.

Callum Robinson: Another who probably hasn’t done as well as he would have hoped at club level this season, starting 26 of West Brom’s 46 Championship matches. For Ireland though, Robinson has been an integral player of late. The October window went particularly well for the 27-year-old, with five goals in two matches, while he added another against Luxembourg back in November. Though he didn’t get on the scoresheet in the March friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania, Robinson started both games, so Kenny still sees him as an invaluable player and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Chiedozie Ogbene: Someone who has become a staple of Kenny’s team of late — Ogbene has started Ireland’s last five successive matches and is likely to play a key role again in this window. He is also one of many players in the squad facing an uncertain future this summer, with Championship outfit Swansea City one club recently linked with the Rotherham player.

Jason Knight: The attacking three is probably the most difficult area to predict and could potentially change significantly with each game. Knight, though, will be among the favourites to start on Saturday. The 21-year-old already has 11 Ireland caps, with the most recent of his five starts coming in the 2-2 draw with Belgium. Although they may not start this weekend, the likes of Troy Parrott, Michael Obafemi and newcomer Festy Ebosele will similarly be expecting to get game time at some point in the coming two weeks.