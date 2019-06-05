This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 5 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?

Mick McCarthy has some tough selection calls ahead of Friday’s game.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 6:38 PM
45 minutes ago 2,058 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4669637

Goalkeeper and defence

DARREN RANDOLPH IS guaranteed to start barring any unexpected last-minute injuries, with the inexperienced duo of Sean McDermott and James Talbot in reserve.

There are unlikely to be too many surprises in the back four. John Egan’s impressive season with Sheffield United could give Mick McCarthy pause for thought, though it would be somewhat of a surprise if he strayed from the back four he picked against Georgia, comprising of Enda Stevens, Shane Duffy, Richard Keogh and Seamus Coleman.

Midfield

In midfield, Conor Hourihane and Glenn Whelan are coming off the back of play-off glory with Aston Villa, albeit the latter’s joy will have been tempered by subsequent news of his release by the club. Both played against Georgia and both will likely start in Copenhagen, while Jeff Hendrick is also expected to retain his place. Josh Cullen is the only obvious natural alternative in central midfield, and while he enjoyed a decent season, helping Charlton get promoted during a successful loan spell from West Ham, it would be a big ask for the 23-year-old, who has yet to be capped at senior level.

Wings

Probably the area where the competition is strongest and the identity of the starters is not so clear cut. James McClean is expected to retain his place on the left, though McCarthy may be strongly tempted to choose Matt Doherty over Robbie Brady. The former has had a better season at club level and would provide greater defensive solidity in a game where Ireland are likely to go long spells without the ball against a Danish team who have the superior individual players.

Brady could be a useful alternative from the bench, while Callum O’Dowda, Ronan Curtis, Callum Robinson and Alan Judge are also decent options out wide if a change of plan is required.

Attack

Shane Long being ruled out means it looks like being a fairly straightforward option for McCarthy, with David ‘Didzy’ McGoldrick impressing with his hold-up play and intelligence in the defeat of Georgia last March. Scott Hogan and Sean Maguire could be sprung from the bench but are unlikely to start, having failed to look particularly impressive in previous Ireland matches in which opportunities came their way.

ire

Republic of Ireland Squad
Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Sean McDermott, James Talbot.
Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, Richard Keogh, Kevin Long, John Egan, Greg Cunningham, Enda Stevens.
Midfielders: Alan Judge, Jeff Hendrick, Josh Cullen, Robbie Brady, Callum O’Dowda, James McClean, Ronan Curtis, Conor Hourihane, Glenn Whelan.
Forwards: David McGoldrick, Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson, Scott Hogan.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie