Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Lithuania?

Goalkeeper

While it would be nice to see either James Talbot or Max O’Leary make an international debut, Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to feature at least initially and get more well-deserved minutes at international level, with regular number one Gavin Bazunu currently unavailable.

Centre-backs

Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy and John Egan appear to be Stephen Kenny’s first-choice back three, but he may see this Lithuania encounter as the perfect chance to blood some of the less experienced players. With 10 caps to his name already, it’s not exactly a case of throwing Dara O’Shea into the deep end. However, the West Brom star has not played for Ireland since the long-term injury he picked up against Portugal last September and Kenny may see tomorrow as an ideal chance to reintegrate him into the system.

Nathan Collins similarly would probably have more caps by now were it not for injuries, and he could be given the nod for what would be his first start at international level, having appeared once already from the bench against Qatar. With nine Premier League appearances under his belt already, the 20-year-old is unlikely to be fazed by the occasion.

John Egan was superb with the ball against Belgium, and so Kenny may be tempted to start him again while Seamus Coleman and Shane Duffy might be held in reserve.

QPR’s Jimmy Dunne could also potentially make his international debut, though it will more likely be from the bench than at the start, with others ahead of him in the pecking order.

Wing-backs

Not an area where Kenny has an abundance of options, and so Matt Doherty could be asked to play again on the right, as he looks to build on his recent impressive form at Tottenham, for whom he has established himself as first-choice in recent weeks after a long spell out in the cold.

On the other side, Ryan Manning came on for James McClean in the 80th minute on Saturday, and the Galway native may be handed a chance from the outset on Tuesday. He is arguably the third-choice left wing-back behind McClean and the unavailable Enda Stevens, but a strong performance could bring him up in Kenny’s estimation.

Coleman is the only other obvious option in these positions assuming Kenny continues to play Chiedozie Ogbene further forward, and at 33, the Everton star might feel entitled to a rest, having played the full 90 minutes at the weekend.

Midfield

Kenny already knows all about what Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick can do, with the duo now seemingly established as the first-choice midfield. However, Jayson Molumby, Alan Browne, Conor Hourihane and Mark Sykes will all be hoping for a chance to impress, so it would be no surprise if changes are made in this department for what is the more low key of the two friendlies.

Hourihane impressed on his last start — the 4-0 friendly win over Qatar in October. He may consequently get another opportunity tomorrow. Browne, meanwhile, has played well for Preston recently, with Kenny referencing his excellent club form on Saturday, and the 26-year-old made a swift impact, with a superb header for the equaliser, after being introduced in the 76th minute against Belgium. He may therefore be rewarded for this eye-catching cameo with a start tomorrow.

Attack

Another area where Kenny might look to freshen things up. Will Keane, who came off the bench after 76 minutes on Saturday and looked sharp, has scored a phenomenal 20 goals in all competitions for Wigan. Only two players, Sunderland’s Ross Stewart and Cheltenham’s Alfie May have scored more than Keane in League One this season. Troy Parrott, meanwhile, has not been quite so prolific, scoring five goals, but has still put in some impressive performances for MK Dons and will be hoping to earn his first start since the disappointing 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan last September.

The Irish will likely want to retain some level of continuity from the weekend, and with a goal and assist, in-form Ogbene is perhaps the most likely of the three attackers to retain his place.

Callum Robinson, Jason Knight, Scott Hogan and Connor Ronan are the other options at the Boys in Green’s disposal.

Possible Ireland team to face Lithuania: Kelleher; O’Shea, Collins, Egan; Manning, Doherty; Hourihane, Browne; Ogbene, Parrott, Keane.