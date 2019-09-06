This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kerry legend Donaghy takes first management role with O'Mahony his selector

Kieran Donaghy has been appointed joint-manager of IT Tralee.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 6 Sep 2019, 10:07 AM
Friday 6 Sep 2019, 10:07 AM
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

KIERAN DONAGHY HAS been appointed as joint-manager of IT Tralee’s senior football team, while former Kerry team-mate Aidan O’Mahony is part of his backroom team.

Donaghy, who will share management duties with Liam Brosnan, will take charge of a team for the first time following his stint as part of Micheál Donoghue’s Galway hurling coaching set-up this season.

Two-time All-Star O’Mahony will act as a selector while Clive O’Callaghan, Eoin O’Shea and Joby Costello have also come on board.

IT Tralee are a rising power in Sigerson Cup football and have Young Footballer of the Year David Clifford in their ranks, alongside fellow Kerrymen Gavin Crowley, Dara Moynihan, Greg Horan, Jack Savage and Michael Potts.

“I am very excited by the challenge ahead, it’s my first venture into management and I learned a lot working with the Galway hurlers last year,” Donaghy said.

“IT Tralee is a great asset to the county and the facilities are fantastic. 

“I can’t wait to work with an amazing bunch of players and I hope we can represent the Institute as best we can.”

