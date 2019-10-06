This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Moloney drops out of running for Clare hurling job

Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor had been co-managers of the Banner for the past three seasons.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 3:04 PM
49 minutes ago 1,943 Views 1 Comment
Former Clare joint-manager Donal Moloney.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Former Clare joint-manager Donal Moloney.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DONAL MOLONEY HAS confirmed his decision to pull out of the race to be appointed as Clare senior hurling boss.

Moloney and Gerry O’Connor had been co-managers of the Banner for the past three seasons. O’Connor stepped down last month and Moloney indicated his intention to take sole charge of the team for next season.

Clare senior hurling team media manager Mark Dunphy said in a statement today that Moloney had met with Clare county board officials on “two separate occasions” to review the 2019 season and outline his plans for the coming year.

In the same statement, Moloney gave his reasons for dropping out of the running for the role.

“Due to the ongoing uncertainty over the process of selecting new management and despite the support I have received from the hurling squad, I do not wish to inhibit members of the existing management team and persons who had committed to coming on board for 2020 from missing out on opportunities as other counties put together their coaching teams,” he said.

“As a management team therefore, we have taken the decision to not seek another term.

“On behalf of the management team, I would like to thank the players for creating such a fantastic environment over many years and for the honesty of effort and commitment they have shown to their families, friends, their clubs and to their county.  

“They have brought great honour to the Clare jersey in the 12 years I have been involved in intercounty management since 2007 from U16 level up to the senior team. I wish the group the very best for the future.

“I want to thank Club Clare Hurling Supporters for its invaluable support during the past three years. I also wish the incoming management team the very best for 2020,” added Moloney.

In a tweet last week, Dunphy claimed that Moloney and the squad were “disrespected” by the hold-up in the selection process.

Legendary player Brian Lohan has already confirmed his interest in the position, in addition to another unnamed candidate that is also in consideration for the role.

