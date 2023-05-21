'I don't need advice in that territory' - Testy Sunday Game exchange on Tailteann Cup remarks

DONÁL ÓG CUSACK has responded to his recent remarks regarding the Tailteann Cup during an intense exchange with Sunday Game presenter Joanne Cantwell.

During today’s coverage of the Munster SHC, Cantwell asked Cusack about the comments he made about the second tier football competition on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. During the radio programme, he referred to the Tailteann Cup as “a sort of Gaelic football Grand National for disappointed also rans.”

His remarks came on the back of the frustrations he expressed towards the coverage of the Munster SHC being on GAAGO rather than on free-to-air television.

Responding to Cantwell’s inquiry about why he used that disparaging description for the Tailteann Cup, he replied:

“So we’re here to talk about hurling and now we’re talking about Gaelic Football? Did you hear the programme?”

Cantwell responded that she did, and that she listens every week before repeating the question.

"Of course you must have secondary competitions"



Dónal Óg Cusack addressed his recent remarks about the Tailteann Cup with Joanne Cantwell ahead of today's Munster SHC fixtures



— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 21, 2023

“Were they happy to be in the Tailteann Cup? You’re asking me what I said. First of all, we’re here to talk about one of the best hurling days. You can listen to me every Friday morning if you want.

“You’re asking me what I said, I’m explaining to you what I said. That’s not what I said. Joanne, we’re here to talk about hurling and the next time you come asking me the questions, make sure you quote me correctly.

“Today is a really great day for hurling and we’re just hoping that those matches will match it.

“In terms of what you were asking me earlier on, I’ve spent most of my life making the lot of hurlers, Gaelic footballers, and over the last couple of years – camogie and Ladies Football. [I'm] delighted to say it to try and make their lot better.

“So, I don’t need any advice from anybody in that territory, thanks very much.”

Cantwell then asked if secondary competitions such as the Tailteann Cup are important to have in Gaelic Games, Cusack replied:

“Of course you must have secondary competitions. You want a proper development path where everyone can see a pathway all the way to the top, there’s no question on that.”

