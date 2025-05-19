Donegal and Armagh await result of investigation into Ulster final post-match fracas

THE MANAGEMENT TEAMS of Donegal and Armagh will be nervously awaiting what emerges from tonight’s meeting of the Competitions Control Committee.

That committee have been examining the scenes at the end of the Ulster final when a Donegal player celebrated their Ulster title in the vicinity of the Armagh team, before appearing to be struck by an Armagh player, after which a brawl developed.

This occurred after the final whistle, with Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney and Donegal manager Jim McGuinness, soon becoming involved to keep the peace as thousands of jubilant Donegal supporters came onto the field.

It’s understood the contents of referee Brendan Cawley’s match report will be what they base their determinations on. Video evidence of the incident was recorded on camera phones, but in the past GAA disciplinary bodies have been reluctant to use such clips.

If the CCCC decide that sanctions are appropriate, they could go down the route of a fine for each or either county, or individual player suspensions.

This could affect Donegal, who host Tyrone in Ballybofey this Saturday evening at 7pm, while Armagh have Dublin coming to the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds at 5pm.

Should the CCCC elect to punish either county, they send out a proposed suspension that the county can then appeal.

The CCC meet early in the week during the championship and tonight’s meeting is when they will make their determination on this case.