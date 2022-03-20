Dublin defeat Donegal to make it back-to-back wins and aid chances of survival

Dublin 2-15

Donegal 2-11

DUBLIN’S BID TO survive in Division 1 will go down to the last day after they picked up a second successive victory, defeating Donegal by four points.

Dessie Farrell’s side face Monaghan in the final round with five teams locked in a relegation battle at the foot of the fop flight. The losers of that clash are certain to go down and much will depend on other results.

Goals in either half from Niall Scully and Dean Rock handed Dublin their second successive victory of the league over Ulster opposition.

It was by no means a flawless display but Dublin are finding form at the right time and a number of their key men are clicking back into gear.

Brian Fenton, Brian Howard, Niall Scully, Cormac Costello and Dean Rock were in good form, while James McCarthy made a welcome first start of the league after coming off the bench against Tyrone.

Despite an unusually quiet display from Ciaran Kilkenny, who was well shackled by Brendan McCole, Dublin never looked like losing this one. They fought back from an early 1-4 to 0-2 deficit to lead by three at half-time.

They controlled much of the second period and created a number of goal chances in a much-improved attacking display.

Donegal only played well in patches but paid the price for 12 wides over the 70 minutes and were guilty of too many turnovers, which gave Dublin counter-attacking opportunities.

Michael Murphy added 1-1 and looked a threat when he was employed at full-forward on his return to the starting line-up for the first time since February.

When he flicked into the net in the 53rd minute there was just two points between the teams, before Dublin hit 1-5 down the home straight to seal the win.

Paddy McBrearty was a livewire for Donegal, firing 1-7 (1-6 of it from play) in an excellent 70 minute display. His striking of the ball was exquisite and he had Mick Fitzsimons up a stick inside the opening 16 minutes, when had 1-2 on the board.

Ciaran Kilkenny and Paddy McBrearty chat after the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

McCarthy was a late addition to the Dublin team in place of John Small, making his first start of the league. Michael Shiel took over in goals for Evan Comerford.

Donegal raced into a 1-4 to 0-2 lead inside the opening quarter. McBrearty was electric in those early stages, although his goal involved more than a stroke of luck. The Kilcar forward’s attempt at a point dropped onto the back post and bounced off Shiel into the net.

However, Declan Bonner’s men would add just a point for the remainder of the half.

Dublin, who saw early goal chances for Cormac Costello and Sean Bugler saved, roared back into the game with Niall Scully’s 20th minute green flag. It was a neat finish after an intricate move involving Ciaran Kilkenny and Tom Lahiff.

The Sky Blues finished out the half with five unanswered scores, including a couple of peaches from Brian Howard.

Advertisement

Brian Fenton should have added a goal in the 44th minute after he was put through by Howard, but he hit the side netting. Still, Dublin pushed five clear as Costello and Howard both landed their third scores.

Just when it looked like the game was drift away from Donegal, they were handed a life line through the old doubt-act of Murphy and Ryan McHugh that haunted Dublin in the past.

McHugh kicked a beautiful diagonal invitingly into the edge of the area. Murphy swatted it into the net despite the presence of James McCarthy and the onrushing Shiel.

That left two points between the sides, 1-11 to 2-6, with the game very much in the balance despite Dublin’s dominance of the previous half-hour.

Bugler and Rock hit back with scores for Dublin, but McBrearty curled over a lovely brace to keep Donegal in touch. The introduction of Eoin Murchan off the bench gave Dublin added pace and he broke through before handpassing to Costello at the back post only to be denied by Brendan McCole.

The Donegal full-back enjoyed an excellent outing, denying Kilkenny the space to get any shots away.

McBrearty brought his tally to 1-5 but at the other end Dublin were cutting Donegal open.

Dean Rock finished the day with 1-5, rifling in a late penalty after Donegal sub Jean McKelvey took down Mick Fitzsimons.

Conor O’Donnell stroked over his second point and McBrearty blazed over when a half-chance for goal presented itself. Neil McGee was a late introduction for Donegal, making his first appearance of the year.

The battle to survive for both teams will come down to the final day.

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 1-5 (0-3f, 1-0 pen), Brian Howard and Cormac Costello 0-3 each, Brian Fenton 0-2, Tom Lahiff and Sean Bugler 0-1 each.

Scorers for Donegal: Paddy McBrearty 1-6 (0-1f), Michael Murphy 1-1 (0-1f), Conor O’Donnell 0-2, Aaron Doherty and Ryan McHugh 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

4. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 2. Michael Fitzsimmons (Cuala),

21. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams) 6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna), 7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 11. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunketts), 10. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Cormac Costello (Templeogue Synge Street), 14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Subs

22. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna) for Cooper (52)

18. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille) for Scully (62)

23. Brian O’Leary (Na Fianna) for Costello (67)

26. Alex Wright (St Sylvesters) for Kilkenny (71)

25. Cillian O’Shea (Kilmacud Crokes) for McCarthy (72)

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (Naomh Adhamhain)

2. Caolan Ward (Naomh Adhamhain), 3. Brendan McCole (Naomh Naille), 7. Stephen McMenamin (Aodh Rua)

11. Peadar Morgan (Naomh Naille), 6. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Killybegs), 4. Ódhrán McFadden Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs), 9. Jason McGee (Cloughaneely)

14. Conor O’Donnell (Carn Domhnaigh), 5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 12. Aaron Doherty St Columba’s)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar), 18. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly), 15. Jamie Brennan (Bundoran)

Subs

10. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s) for Brennan (49)

19. Jeaoic McKelvey (Naomh Conaill) for McHugh (60)

17. Paul Brennan (Bundoran) for McFadden (62)

24. Neil McGee (Gaoth Dobhair) for McMemenamin (69)

Referee: Cormac O’Reilly (Meath)