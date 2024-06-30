Donegal too strong for Louth to set up All-Ireland semi-final against Galway

Donegal 1-23

Louth 0-18

FOR THE FIRST time in a decade, Donegal have secured safe passage to the semi-finals of the All-Ireland series.

They did so with a degree of comfort, stretching clear of Louth as the second half of this quarter-final progressed.

When Eoghan Bán Gallagher tapped home for the only goal of the game on his 100th appearance for the county, the game was essentially wrapped up. Gallagher raised that green flag in the 59th minute, to take the sting out of a Louth rally after they had posted the previous three points of the game.

The strike, which occurred after Donegal had sliced open the Louth rearguard and Patrick McBrearty slapped an effort against the upright, the ball rolling kindly across the goalmouth to leave Gallagher with the simple task.

It left Donegal in front by 1-18 to 0-14 and from there the Ulster champions closed out the game with authority, matching Louth’s scoring efforts to win the remainder of the exchanges by 0-5 to 0-4.

The eight-point margin was reflective of the second half where Donegal’s command grew more pronounced. Peadar Mogan and Ryan McHugh raided forward frequently, both scoring at will. They ended up with a shared tally of seven points, Mogan responsible for five of those.

It was too much scoring damage for Louth to bear.

Yet appearing in their first quarter-final, Louth had brought plenty to the contest. Their midfielder Tommy Durnin was outstanding, he finished with four points, rampaging forward until the end. Sam Mulroy weighed in with six points, while substitute Ciaran Byrne grabbed two late scores, a tally matched by Ryan Burns.

Louth didn’t look overawed by the magnitude of the occasion early on, the problem was in their scoring conversion. They trailed 0-5 to 0-2 after twelve minutes, but had missed four point attempts during that time frame. Donegal were prising open gaps easier to get scores and then Louth lost Conall McKeever after he was involved in an accidental collision with his team-mate Mulroy.

Louth’s Ryan Burns and Shane O' Donnell of Donegal.

Their captain and star forward was able to play on, and the Louth gradually warmed to the task. Burns, Durnin and Conor Early all nailed impressive points, while Conor Grimes was very prominent. They cut the gap twice to within a point, but Donegal notably rounded off the half with scores from Mogan and Oisin Gallen, to edge three clear, 0-11 to 0-8, at the break.

Donegal looked in dominant form after the break. They won the third quarter by 0-7 to 0-3 to open up a sizeable gap. The points flowed from all angles. Michael Langan excelled at midfield, while Conor O’Donnell, Ciarán Moore and Ciarán Thompson all chipped in as well in the scoring department.

Donegal were ahead 0-18 to 0-11 by the 53rd minute, before Louth notched three on the bounce courtesy of Mulroy (2) and substitute Tom Jackson.

But then came that Gallagher goal and the match developed to the inevitable outcome from there.

Donegal’s Michael Langan and Ciaran Keenan of Louth James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Donegal: Peadar Mogan 0-5, Oisin Gallen 0-4 (0-1f), Eoghan Bán Gallagher 1-0, Michael Langan 0-3, Ryan McHugh 0-2, Ciarán Moore 0-2, Conor O’Donnell 0-2, Ciarán Thompson 0-2, Patrick McBrearty 0-1 (0-1 mark), Aaron Doherty 0-1, Jamie Brennan 0-1.

Scorers for Louth: Sam Mulroy 0-6 (0-4f), Tommy Durnin 0-4, Ciarán Byrne 0-2, Ryan Burns 0-2, Craig Lennon 0-1, Conor Early 0-1, Liam Jackson 0-1, Tom Jackson 0-1.

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (St Eunan’s)

4. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs), 3. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s), 7. Peadar Mogan (St Naul’s)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana), 8. Ciaran Moore (St Eunan’s)

9. Michael Langan (St Michael’s), 11. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill)

20. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), 10. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s), 12. Daire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar), 14. Oisin Gallen (Ballybofey), 15. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunan’s)

Subs

25. Aaron Doherty (Naomh Columba) for Niall O’Donnell (half-time)

17. Caolan McColgan (St Patrick’s Muff) for Ó Baoill (46)

21. Jeaic Mac Ceallbhuí (Naomh Conaill) for Conor O’Donnell (49)

24. Jamie Brennan (Bundoran) for McBrearty (59)

23. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs) for Shane O’Donnell (66)

Louth

1. Niall McDonnell (St. Fechins)

4. Dan Corcoran (Geraldines), 3.Dermot Campbell (Dreadnots), 2.Donal McKenny (Ardee St. Mary’s)

9. Bevan Duffy (St. Fechins), 7. Craig Lennon (St Mochta’s), 6. Anthony Williams (Dreadnots)

8. Tommy Durnin (Inniskeen Grattans), 12. Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets)

23. Leonard Grey (St Patrick’s), 21. Ciarán Murphy (St Patrick’s), 5. Conall McKeever (Clan Na Gael)

11. Ciarán Keenan (Ardee St Mary’s), 14. Sam Mulroy (Naomh Mairtin), 13. Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers)

Subs

10. Conor Early (Na Fianna) for McKeever (inj) (17)

25. Paul Mathews (St Fechin’s) for Grey (43)

19. Liam Jackson (Ardee St Mary’s) for Burns (43)

26. Tom Jackson (Ardee St Mary’s) for Murphy (43)

15. Ciarán Byrne (St Mochta’s) for Williams (67)

24. Tadhg McDonnell (Ardee St Mary’s) for Corcoran (71)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)