Donegal signal their intent with Ulster Championship trouncing of Down

A first-half injury to Michael Murphy is a cause for concern ahead of Donegal’s quarter-final clash with Derry.

By Declan Bogue Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 3:13 PM
jamie-brennan-and-patrick-mcbrearty-celebrate-at-the-final-whistle Donegal's Jamie Brennan and Patrick McBrearty congratulate one another at full-time. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Donegal 2-25
Down 1-12

Declan Bogue reports from Páirc Esler

AFTER HALF AN hour of this Ulster Senior Football Championship opener, it was job done for Donegal when they plundered Down goalkeeper Rory Burns’ net, taking advantage of a spill from Caolan Mooney after he was put under pressure by Odhran McFadden-Ferry on a short kick-out.

Jamie Brennan hoovered up the break and, yes, he took too many steps, but referee Maurice Deegan let the play develop and the Bundoran man crashed it to the net.

Nine points in it just before the break, and the way Down were set up – to pinch points after forcing turnovers – they were never going to make that ground back up.

The lack of fans in the ground makes for a drab enough atmosphere anyway, but GAA president Larry McCarthy watching on will know that the future of provincial football championships will be this week’s big debate.

Another goal in the second half by Patrick McBrearty left 16 points in this at the end, and following on from Saturday’s games you have to ask how much of an appetite there will be to pay into games like this when normal life resumes.

jamie-brennan-scores-a-goal Jamie Brennan finds the net for Donegal. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Down were catastrophically short in all departments and there will be a winter of soul-searching in the Mournes, if not outright changes.

Donegal will be concerned about next weekend. After half an hour they replaced Michael Murphy and he was soon strapped to an ice pack on that troublesome hamstring.

Next week’s quarter-final against Derry in will be a far greater test.

The GAA may hope so too.

Scorers for Donegal: P McBrearty 1-6 (0-2f), J Brennan 1-1, R McHugh and M Langan (0-1f, 0-1 ’45) 0-4 each, P Mogan 0-3, M Murphy 0-2 (0-1 f), C Thompson, N O’Donnell, E McHugh, E O’Donnell and C O’Donnell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Down: B O’Hagan 0-8 (0-3f, 0-1m), C Mooney 1-0, L Kerr 0-2, (0-1f), D O’Hagan and J Guinness 0-1 each.

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (St Eunan’s)

2. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s)
3. Neil McGee (Gaoth Dobhair)
4. Stephen McMenamin (Killygordon)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar)
6. Odhran McFadden-Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair)
7. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Killybegs)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs)
9. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana)

10. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill)
11. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunan’s)
12. Michael Langan (St Michael’s)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar)
14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly)
15. Peader Mogan (St Naul’s)

Subs:

E McHugh for McCole (26)
J Brennan for Murphy (29)
E O’Donnell for Thompson (52)
C O’Donnell for N O’Donnell (55)
P Brennan for N McGee (63)

Down

1. Rory Burns (Castlewellan)

2. Peter Fegan (Burren)
3. Gerard McGovern (Burren)
4. Gerard Collins (Downpatrick)

5. Pierce Laverty (Saval)
6. Darren O’Hagan (Clonduff)
7. Daniel Guinness (Carryduff)

8. Caolan Mooney (Downpatrick)
9. Ryan McEvoy (Kilcoo)

10. Liam Kerr (Burren)
11. Ceilium Doherty (Kilcoo)
12. Barry O’Hagan (Clonduff)

13. Conor McCrickard (Liatroim)
14. Liam Middleton (Liatroim)
15. Corey Quinn (Mayobridge)

Subs:

D Savage for Middleton (42)
S McConville for McEvoy (42 )
J Guinness for Kerr (46)
C McCartan for Fegan (55)
K McKernan for McCrickard (59)

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois).

