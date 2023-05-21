Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Borussia Dortmund players celebrate their crucial win.
# To The Wire
Dortmund take control of Bundesliga title race after Bayern slip
A 3-0 victory at Augsburg means Dortmund will be champions with a win against Mainz on the final day.
7 minutes ago

BORUSSIA DORTMUND ARE one win away from their first Bundesliga title in a decade, after two second-half goals from Sebastien Haller delivered a 3-0 win at Augsburg on Sunday.

Dortmund are now two points clear of Bayern Munich, who lost 3-1 at home to RB Leipzig on Saturday, with one match remaining.

They now need to better Bayern’s result next week at home against Mainz to lift the Bundesliga shield for the first time since 2011-12.

Despite Augsburg being reduced to 10 men late in the first half, the game was scoreless until the 58th minute, when Haller pounced on a rebound to score the opener.

Haller, who missed the first half of the season as he overcame testicular cancer, scored another with six remaining to send the visiting fans into raptures.

Julian Brandt added a goal in injury time.

Dortmund, who came into the game knowing victory would put them in control of the title race, were winless on the road since February.

The visitors made the trip south without star midfielder Jude Bellingham, who failed to recover from a knee complaint.

Stuttgart’s earlier win at Mainz meant Augsburg were only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Earlier, a goal and two assists from substitute Chris Fuehrich gave Stuttgart a massive boost in their relegation fight, with a 4-1 win away at Mainz.

 – © AFP 2023

AFP
