Dortmund prodigy makes history in Uefa Youth League

BORUSSIA DORTMUND’S Youssoufa Moukoko made history on Wednesday by scoring in the UEFA Youth League at just 14 years of age.

The Germany U16 international netted after eight minutes of Dortmund’s meeting against Inter to become the competition’s youngest goalscorer.

Moukoko does not turn 15 until next month, meaning he smashed the previous record – 16 years and 30 days, held jointly by Ajax’s Youri Regeer and Christos Liatsos of Olympiacos.

After scoring 50 goals during the 2018-19 campaign, Moukoko earned promotion to Dortmund’s U19 setup for this season and has caught the eye of Germany boss Joachim Low.

“I’ve been speaking to [Dortmund U19 coach] Michael Skibbe for a while,” Low told the Bundesliga’s official website. “Everyone involved is well advised to wait and let [Moukoko] develop in peace.”

