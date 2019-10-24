This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dortmund prodigy makes history in Uefa Youth League

14-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko became the competition’s youngest scorer on Wednesday.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 2:58 PM
BORUSSIA DORTMUND’S Youssoufa Moukoko made history on Wednesday by scoring in the UEFA Youth League at just 14 years of age.

The Germany U16 international netted after eight minutes of Dortmund’s meeting against Inter to become the competition’s youngest goalscorer.

Moukoko does not turn 15 until next month, meaning he smashed the previous record – 16 years and 30 days, held jointly by Ajax’s Youri Regeer and Christos Liatsos of Olympiacos.

After scoring 50 goals during the 2018-19 campaign, Moukoko earned promotion to Dortmund’s U19 setup for this season and has caught the eye of Germany boss Joachim Low.

“I’ve been speaking to [Dortmund U19 coach] Michael Skibbe for a while,” Low told the Bundesliga’s official website. “Everyone involved is well advised to wait and let [Moukoko] develop in peace.”

