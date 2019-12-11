This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 12 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Double trouble as Cristiano Ronaldo rages at selfie-hunting pitch invader

The Portuguese star was confronted by a supporter who wanted to embrace and congratulate him.

By AFP Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 11:59 PM
45 minutes ago 917 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4929361

CRISTIANO RONALDO was confronted by two pitch invaders, including one seeking a selfie, after Juventus defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Firstly, the Portuguese star was confronted by a supporter who wanted to embrace and congratulate him on his goal-scoring performance.

Just moments later, a second supporter, dressed all in black, sprinted across the BayArena pitch to snap a selfie.

An angry Ronaldo pushed the fan away before security staff intervened.

Ronaldo scored his second Champions League goal of the season for Juve who were already sure of top spot in Group D and a spot in the last 16.

Substitute Paulo Dybala was the creator of the 75th-minute opener, crossing low for Ronaldo to tap in a record-extending 128th goal in the competition, before Gonzalo Higuain’s injury-time clincher for the Italian giants.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie