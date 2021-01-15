BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 16 January 2021
Doubt cast on Gareth Bale's Tottenham future

The 31-year-old’s second spell at Spurs has so fair failed to live up to expectations.

By AFP Friday 15 Jan 2021, 10:39 PM
1 hour ago 4,091 Views 0 Comments
Gareth Bale (file pic).
Image: PA
Gareth Bale (file pic).
Image: PA

GARETH BALE’S future is uncertain as Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said “not one second” has been spent talking about extending his season-long loan from Real Madrid.

The 31-year-old’s second spell at Spurs has so fair failed to live up to expectations as a lack of fitness and form has prevented Bale from making an impact for Mourinho’s men.

Bale has played just 45 minutes in the Premier League since 8 November and has been overlooked even as Tottenham’s bright start to the season has faltered in recent weeks.

“He is a player on loan until the end of the season, not one second of discussion,” Mourinho said when asked about extending the loan.

Bale has one more season remaining on a highly-lucrative contract with Madrid where he also fell down the pecking order in the Spanish capital under Zinedine Zidane last season.

The vast majority of Bale’s playing time since returning to the club where he made his name in September has come in the Europa League.

However, Mourinho pleaded for patience with the four-time Champions League winner due to a number of injury problems.

“The Europa League group stage is a different level to the Premier League, in the Premier League he didn’t play many minutes,” added Mourinho.

“Everyone knew in the last couple of seasons at Madrid it was not easy for him.

“Let’s go step-by-step and try and get the best out of him.”

