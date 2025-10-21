Former NFL running back Doug Martin died while in custody, say California police

FORMER TAMPA BAY Buccaneers running back Doug Martin died in police custody following a struggle with officers investigating a break-in, police in California have confirmed.

Oakland Police Department said in a statement that officers had confronted Martin after responding to a call at a home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Prior to his death, Martin was involved in a break-in at a residence in Oakland,” the statement said.

“While responding officers were attempting to detain him, a brief struggle occurred. After being taken into custody, Martin became unresponsive.

“Paramedics responded to the scene, provided medical aid, and transported Martin to a local hospital, where he later died.”

The statement said police had been in contact with Martin’s family since the incident.

“The family has requested privacy as they grieve this tragic loss,” it read.

“No additional details are being released at this time, as this remains an ongoing investigation.”

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with Oakland Police Department policy.

Martin spent six of his seven NFL seasons with Tampa Bay after starring at Boise State University.

Diminutive by NFL standards at just five feet, nine inches, he was known for his physical play.

Martin piled up 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns in his NFL career, his best season a 1,402-yard campaign in 2015 that included six touchdowns with another 271 passing reception yards and a TD catch.

He finished his NFL career with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018.

– © AFP 2025