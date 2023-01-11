Advertisement
Wednesday 11 January 2023 Dublin: 7°C
James Crombie/INPHO Jack Leahy hit a crucial goal today for Midleton CBS.
# Last Four
Midleton, Cashel and Thurles all book places in Dr Harty Cup semi-finals
The semi-finals will take place on Saturday 21 January.
42 minutes ago

Dr Harty Cup Quarter-Final Results

  • Midleton CBS 2-15 DLS Waterford 0-16
  • CBC Cork 0-13 Cashel CS 1-13
  • Thurles CBS 1-16 St Colman’s Fermoy 0-17

*****

MIDLETON CBS, CASHEL Community School and Thurles CBS all booked places in the Dr Harty Cup semi-finals today.

Their victories, allied to that of Ardscoil Rís against Our Lady’s Templemore, confirms the semi-final pairings for Saturday 21 January.

  • Cashel CS v Ardscoil Rís
  • Midleton CBS v Thurles CBS

Today’s action saw Midleton CBS win in dramatic fashion by five points against De La Salle Waterford, 2-15 to 0-16, in Fethard.

Jack Leahy, a star for the Cork minor team that swept to All-Ireland glory in 2021, struck a goal that instigated a late fightback at a stage when Midleton trailed by two points.

Ben Walsh grabbed a second goal soon after and Leahy added another point to round out a five-point win. The Midleton full-forward line of Leahy (1-9), Walsh (1-2) and James O’Brien (0-4) scored their entire tally.

Jack Twomey pointed the way for De La Salle with 0-13, five of those supplied from play, in a game where the teams were level 0-8 apiece at half-time.

Cashel CS overturned CBC Cork in Ballyagran in Limerick as they won out 1-13 to 0-13. Ben Currivan bagged the only goal of the game as part of his 1-2 return, while Ronan Connolly chipped in with 0-6.

Mikey Finn and Peter O’Shea hit 0-4 apiece for CBC Cork but it was not enough to prevent them from exiting this year’s title race.

There will be a second Tipperary side contesting the quarter-finals in Thurles CBS as they overcame St Colman’s by 1-16 to 0-17 today in Bansha.

The success was achieved in dramatic fashion courtesy of a late goal from Tommy Maher and a point by Robbie Ryan. Maher notched 1-4 overall and Ryan contributed 0-6.

For the defeated Fermoy school, Jamie Magner landed 0-5 while there were standout scoring inputs by Ronan O’Connell and Brendan Lehane of 0-3 apiece.

 

