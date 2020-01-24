8 players to watch in tomorrow's Dr Harty Cup semi-finals in Munster

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Fintan O'Toole Friday 24 Jan 2020, 2:07 PM
CBC Cork, Midleton CBS, Our Lady's and St Flannan's contest tomorrow's semi-finals.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

SOME OF THE best young hurling prospects in Cork, Clare and Tipperary will take centre stage tomorrow afternoon as the Dr Harty Cup reaches the semi-final stage in Munster.

There was 7,000 in attendance in Páirc Uí Rinn last year when CBC Cork met Midleton CBS in the final, they renew acquaintances again tomorrow at 1pm at the same venue in an all-Cork clash.

Then Clare’s St Flannan’s meet Tipperary’s Our Lady’s Templemore in Nenagh in the other semi-final at 1pm.

Here’s some of the key players to watch.

CBC Cork

Defeated finalists last February, CBC have enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past while at schools hurling level. Forward Jack Cahalane has a fine pedigree with the GAA exploits of his family. He featured for both county minor teams in 2019, sharing in All-Ireland football celebrations in Croke Park last August. His 0-9 haul in the quarter-final against St Colman’s marks him out as a dangerman here.

Team captain Niall Hartnett is likely to start at centre-forward and is another who has the benefit of being involved last year. A promising Cork minor footballer in 2018, his older brother Brian has graduated to the county’s senior setup after sparkling for the successful U20 team last season. 

Midleton CBS

For the reigning champions there is a decent bunch of players from last February’s victory who can provide experience. Ciaran Joyce was a centre-back who grew in stature last season and the Castlemartyr youngster impressed in the final before going on to fill that slot for that Cork minor team.

Killeagh’s Ryan McCarthy struck 0-6 in that 2019 final and 0-7 in the recent quarter-final against De La Salle, including one terrific score where he whipped a shot over from 60 yards after missing his initial pick up. His contribution from placed balls all over the pitch will be important.

St Flannan’s (Ennis)

A traditional powerhouse in the schools hurling game, St Flannan’s have not contested a final since 2007 and they have endured a 15-year wait for a title. If they are to get back to the day when silverware is on offer, the performances of Cian Galvin and Diarmuid Cahill are likely to be crucial.

Clarecastle’s Galvin operates at centre-back and his displays for the county minor team last year secured him the number six position in the national hurling selection at the close of the 2019 championship. His club-mate Anthony Daly has written glowingly about his potential in his Irish Examiner columns of late.

Corofin’s Cahill will feature further up the pitch in the half-forward line. Another who lined out for the Clare minors last summer, he shot 2-4 in Flannan’s quarter-final against near rivals Tulla with the second goal a rocket to the top corner that clinched the spoils.

Our Lady’s (Templemore)

Six days after lining out on the All-Ireland club final stage in Croke Park, Kevin Maher and James ‘JD’ Devaney are set to be key components for their school side. The youngsters were excellent in attacking roles during Borris-Ileigh’s march to the decider against Ballyhale, they will have gained valuable experience from that level of exposure.

Maher lined out at centre-back in the quarter-final victory over Thurles CBS, his long-range free-taking is a useful asset, with Devaney shooting home the match-winning goal. Their inputs will be crucial here.

