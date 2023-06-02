Owolabi on target as Cork City pick up third win on the bounce

Drogheda United 0

Cork City 1

Barry Landy reports from Weavers Park

CORK CITY HAVE won a third Premier Division game on the bounce for the first time since the 2018 season, as Babatunde Owolabi settled a tight encounter at Weavers Park.

Back then, Cork finished second in a season in which their top-of-the-table rivalry with Dundalk was coming towards its end. Fast forward five years and their target now is altogether different.

Avoiding relegation, or the dreaded playoff place, is the aim now. It looks as if, once again, they might have to go to-to-toe with opposition from county Louth to achieve their objectives.

If that is the case, four points from two meetings so far this season is a fine return. Cork remain in ninth place in the division but they are now just two points off United.

The victory is significant for another reason. The Leesiders have picked up three points on the road in the top-flight for the first time in 21 attempts. Tails are up, as will be the hopes of the Turners Cross faithful and the 80 or so supporters that made the long journey from to Boyneside.

It certainly could be argued Drogheda did enough to warrant a draw to extend their own run of good form. Like Cork, they came into the game with two straight wins. Both sides had seen off Shamrock Rovers in recent weeks.

Emmanuel Adegboyega, who has attracted interest from a number of English Championship clubs in recent months, flashed a header wide from a corner. Ryan Brennan’s drive was just wide too.

City’s top scorer Ruairi Keating should have done better with a header just prior to the break. Owolabi had twice forced saves from goalkeeper Colin McCabe too but neither were true tests of his shotstopping ability.

Owolabi burst into the area just after the restart but while his shot was well hit, it made the net ripple on the wrong side of the post.

Both Gary Deegan and Dayle Rooney had shots blocked in quick succession and referee Neil Doyle risked the wrath of the 1,600-strong home crowd when he waved away penalty shouts. Luke Heeney had gone down under the challenge of Swedish defender Kevin Custovic.

The winning goal arrived on 59 minutes. A hopeful Cork ball forward should have offered little threat. However, McCabe raced off his line only to not deal with the ball at all. It left Owolabi free to round him and tap into an open, gaping goal.

Cork were relatively comfortable as the game closed out.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Luke Heeney (Elicha Ahui, 75), Emmanuel Adegboyega, Conor Keeley, Aaron McNally; Gary Deegan, Ryan Brennan (Michael Leddy, 85); Dylan Grimes (Adam Foley, 46), Darragh Markey, Dayle Rooney; Freddie Draper.

Cork City: Jimmy Corcoran; Joshua Honohan, Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, Darragh Crowley (Gordon Walker, 5), Matthew Healy, Aaron Bolger, Kevin Custovic; Barry Coffey (Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh, 89); Ruairi Keating, Tunde Owolabi (Cian Murphy, 89)

Referee: Neil Doyle

First Division Results:

Finn Harps 0-0 Kerry FC

Wexford FC 2-1 Cobh Ramblers

Athlone Town 1-0 Longford Town

Waterford FC 7-0 Treaty United

Bray Wanderers 1-1 Galway United

