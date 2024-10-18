Watts' late thunderbolt earns Shamrock Rovers victory at Drogheda United

Drogheda United 0

Shamrock Rovers 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Weavers Park

SHAMROCK ROVERS LEFT it late to overcome a spirited Drogheda United in a feisty encounter thanks to a late Dylan Watts thunderbolt which leaves them third in the table and two points behind leaders Shelbourne with two games to go.

Dylan Watts opens the scoring with a screamer late on#LOITV | #DROSHA pic.twitter.com/UcxpRKyYQT — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 18, 2024

It was a breathtaking encounter with huge ramifications at both ends of the table, with the hosts clinging to the coattails of Bohemians — who don’t play until Saturday — and the visitors facing a quite winnable Uefa Conference league clash with Larne on the horizon.

The Hoops’ excellent recent form had them firmly back in the hunt to retain their title and Stephen Bradley’s team selection reflected as much.

Although missing two hugely influential figures in Conor Kane and joint top scorer Frantz Pierrot, the hosts, as expected, made the occasion as hostile as possible.

But the in-form Jack Byrne had other ideas, getting on the ball on every occasion and trying to dictate the game on his terms.

Irish International Byrne found Darragh Burns on a number of occasions in behind the Drogheda rearguard. The on-loan MK Dons man delivered dangerously as Marc McNulty failed to get on the end of his low crosses.

In a battle of the set-piece takers, ex-Shelbourne man Shane Farrell went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock – and potentially helping his former side in the title race – when he forced Leon Pohls to scramble across goal and tip his 30-yard thunderbolt around the corner.

Midway through the half, the FAI Cup finalists wasted an incredible chance to take the lead when Douglas James-Taylor raced in behind, latching onto Alicha Ahui’s high ball.

Having seen his first effort well saved by the onrushing Pohls, ‘Dougie’ had a second bite at the cherry but skied his follow-up effort as two Rovers got around to cover.

Kevin Doherty’s men were almost made to pay for the miss seconds later when Dan Cleary’s header was eventually cleared off the line, sparking a massive Royal Rumble-style goalmouth scramble that saw the ball eventually cleared.

Scottish front man Marc McNulty was next to go close from the edge of the area but saw his low drive clip the outside of the post as the score somehow remained level at the break.

The potentially season-defining second half continued in the same vein, with both sides throwing everything at each other. The visitors began to look sharper in the final third as Dylan Watts went close twice in quick succession before McNulty had the ball in the net only to see his smart finish ruled out for a narrow offside.

With the clash looking destined for a draw, Watts picked up a Mandroiu pass in the middle of the pitch before shifting the ball onto his favored right foot and unleashing an unstoppable strike that flew into the top corner. It was a goal worthy of winning any game.

Despite their best efforts and number of late set-pieces, the home side failed to force the ball home to salvage a point.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, Dave Webster, James Bolger ; Elicha Ahui, Ryan Brennan, Darragh Markey (Warren Davis, 77’), Luke Heeney, Shane Farrell; Adam Foley (Killian Cailloce, 83’), Douglas James-Taylor

Subs not used: Andrew Wogan, Aaron Harper Bailey, Jack Keaney, Gary Deegan, Matthew O’Brien, Aaron McNally, Bridel Bosakani

Shamrock Rovers: Leon Pohls; Dan Cleary, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Darragh Burns (Joshua Honohan, 88’), Dylan Watts (Darragh Nugent, 88’), Gary O’Neill (Graham Burke, 63’), Jack Byrne (Aaron McEneff, 71’), Neil Farrugia; Danny Mandroiu, Marc McNulty (Johnny Kenny, 63’)

Subs not used: Lee Steacy, Sean Kavanagh, Markus Poom, Conan Noonan

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan