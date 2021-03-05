BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 5 March 2021
Drogheda United's ground renamed to promote mental health awareness

The Drogs will play their home games at Head in the Game Park for their return to the Premier Division.

By Paul Dollery Friday 5 Mar 2021, 12:43 PM
Head in the Game Park, Drogheda.
Image: ©INPHO
Head in the Game Park, Drogheda.
Head in the Game Park, Drogheda.
Image: ©INPHO

LEAGUE OF IRELAND club Drogheda United have announced a new name for their home ground for the 2021 season.

The club launched an initiative which involved patrons entering a draw to rename United Park on behalf of their chosen charity.

The draw, which was held last week, was won by local councillor Joanna Byrne, who has decided to support Head in the Game, a movement set up by Irish football fans to raise awareness of the importance of mental health across the football community.

As a result, the Drogs will play their home games at Head in the Game Park when they return to the Premier Division following last season’s promotion.

“I’m acutely aware that we face a significant mental health challenge in Ireland in the coming years,” said Joanna Byrne, Sinn Fèin Cllr on Louth County Council.

“I have seen young Drogheda fans with banners saying ‘it’s okay not to be okay’ and I think it’s wonderful that younger people are confronting the stigma of mental health. I really hope the renaming of United Park takes this a step further.”

Drogheda United will begin the new season when they welcome Waterford to Head in the Game Park on Friday, 19 March.

“The pandemic has made life tough for a lot of people,” said Dean Arrowsmith, chairperson of Head in the Game. “We want to work on breaking down stigma and getting people to speak to one another when they’re having a difficult day or week. We hope our campaign can do a lot of good over the season ahead.

“I want to thank the team in Drogheda United for getting us involved and for their ongoing support; it’s a privilege for us as a group and we hope our campaign can be embraced right throughout the league.”

Paul Dollery
Paul Dollery
