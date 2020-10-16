Drogheda United v Wexford postponed due to Covid case

The game was set to be played at United Park this evening.

THIS EVENING’S AIRTRICITY League Division One game between Drogheda United and Wexford FC has been postponed.

The decision was made because a Wexford player has returned a positive result in a Covid-19 test and due to the “potential identification of a number of close contacts within the squad,” an FAI statement reads.

Drogheda currently lie in second place, five points behind Bray Wanderers while Wexford are rooted to the bottom of the table.

A new date will be announced in due course.