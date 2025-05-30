93rd-minute equaliser sees Drogheda claim share of the spoils in Waterford

Waterford FC 2

Drogheda United 2

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

CONOR KEELEY RESCUED an unlikely share of the spoils for Drogheda United as Waterford FC’s inability to defend set pieces came back to haunt them deep into second-half injury-time in their SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division clash at the RSC.

After Blues skipper Padraig Amond thought that he had won the game with an 81st-minute finish, the visitors had the final laugh in added time when the central defender hammered home from close-range when he was left unmarked at the back post to meet a Darragh Markey corner-kick.

Advertisement

The Waterford front three combined for the breakthrough goal on 19 minutes. Conan Noonan slipped the ball into the feet of Amond, who in turn played the perfectly weighted pass for Tommy Lonergan, who beat keeper Luke Dennison with a deflected effort off Elicha Ahui from 14 yards.

Drogheda were level from a set piece at the other end four minutes later. Shane Farrell sent in a left-wing corner-kick into the centre of the penalty area, and Warren Davis powered a simple close-range header to the far corner past a helpless Stephen McMullan.

Davis was twice denied in a bid to give his side the lead on 40 minutes when Shane Farrell whipped in another dangerous left-wing corner that saw Conor Keeley send the ball back into the six-yard box for the striker, but after Rowan McDonald blocked his initial effort, he hooked the rebound just over.

John Coleman’s side got their noses in front on 81 minutes when Grant Horton sent over a right-wing cross that saw Elicha Ahui clear to Dean McMenamy, who saw his goalbound effort touched home by Padraig Amond past Luke Dennison.

The leveller came three minutes into added time from another set piece. Darragh Markey swung over a right-wing corner-kick to the back post, where the unchallenged Conor Keeley blasted high to the roof of the net from close-range before Elicha Ahui was sent off late on for a second yellow card.

WATERFORD FC: McMullan; Horton, McDonald, Leahy, Burke; Olayinka (McMenamy 77), Glenfield (McCormack 85), White; Lonergan (Pouwels 88), Amond, Noonan.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Dennison; Lambe (Cruise 61), Keeley, Quinn, Ahui, Kane; Heeney, Markey, Farrell (Bawa 77); Davis, Taylor (Oluwa 53)

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Attendance: 2241