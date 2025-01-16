McIlroy, Harrington and McKibbin five shots off early lead at Dubai Desert Classic

RORY MCILROY, PÁDRAIG Harrington and Tom McKibbin all sit five shots off the early lead at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

The trio carded opening rounds of two-under 70 at Emirates Golf Club.

That leaves them five off the early lead shared by Portugal’s Ricardo Gouveia and David Micheluzzi of Australia.

McIlroy shot birdies on the second, seventh, 10th and 18th, while bogeys on holes 12 and 14 were setbacks. The Holywood man is chasing a record fifth Dubai Desert Classic title and third in as many years.

Harrington produced a strong back nine, with birdies on the 10th, 13th and 18th. He bogeyed on hole nine.

A double bogey on the sixth was a blow for McKibbin, who is reportedly set for a shock move to LIV golf, while he birdied on holes one, 11, 16 and 18.

