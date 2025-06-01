Armagh impress in victory over Dublin to ensure top group spot

Armagh 0-5-14 (24)

Dublin 0-3-13 (19)

A FIVE-POINT victory over Dublin, a successful return to Croke Park, and the comfort of an All-Ireland quarter-final spot nailed down with a round of group games still to play.

It all added up to a thoroughly satisfactory afternoon’s work for Armagh, Kieran McGeeney’s side powering on to triumph impressively.

They are now guaranteed to top the group, a strong response to their Ulster final loss to Donegal|, while Dublin must get something out of their last outing against Derry.

Dublin were excellent early on. Niall Scully pumped foot passes into their forward line where Cormac Costello and Paddy Small, drafted in late before the start, both shone. In the opening 11 minutes, Dublin registered six points with Costello grabbing three from play and Small kicking over a brace.

It helped establish Dublin’s dominance, in front 0-6 to 0-3 after the opening quarter as they attacked the Hill 16 goal. The home support was in full voice but the terms of the match changed in the second quarter. Armagh’s revival was kick-started by a Rory Grugan two-pointer from play on the 17th minute mark, Oisin Conaty spying him in space and despatching a crossfield pass in his direction.

Dublin were still in front 0-8 to 0-6 by the 22nd minute, but they were soon pinned back on their own kickout as Armagh got their hands on a series of Stephen Cluxton restarts. Five scores flowed on the bounce with Ross McQuillan, Conor Turbitt and Conaty registering points in a tidy fashion, while Grugan from a free and Rian O’Neill from play floating over majestic kicks to yield two-pointers.

Costello’s free proved the last score of the half as Dublin retreated with a 0-13 to 0-9 deficit, a situation that could have worsened but for Cluxton’s interventions. He blocked a low Conaty strike out for a ’45 and stood tally to beat away another from Andrew Murnin, as Armagh chased a goal.

More to follow…

Scorers for Armagh: Rory Grugan 0-8 (0-4f, 1 2pt play, 1 2pt free), Rian O’Neill 0-6 (2 2pt pplay, 1 2pt free), Oisín Conaty 0-2, Jarly Óg Burns 0-2, Ross McQuillan 0-1, Ethan Rafferty 0-1, Darragh McMullan 0-1, Conor Turbitt 0-1, Joe McElroy 0-1, Stefan Campbell 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Cormac Costello 0-8 (0-3f, 1 2pt play), Paddy Small 0-4 (1 2pt play), Seán Bugler 0-3 (1 2pt play), Lee Gannon 0-2, Brian Howard 0-1, Lorcan O’Dell 0-1.