Dublin: 20°C Thursday 23 June 2022
Dublin-born wing-back joins Irish contingent at Championship newcomers

Peter Kioso has left Luton to sign for Rotherham.

By Press Association Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,880 Views 0 Comments
Peter Kioso spent part of last season on loan at MK Dons.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LURON WING-BACK Peter Kioso has joined Sky Bet Championship rivals Rotherham for an undisclosed fee, the Millers have announced.

The 22-year-old, who helped the Hatters reach the play-offs last season, has signed a three-year deal subject to EFL and FA ratification.

Born in Dublin to Congolese parents, Kioso began his professional career at Hartlepool before sealing a move to Luton in January 2020.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at League One MK Dons, but returned to Kenilworth Road in January and made 15 appearances during the second half of the campaign.

The youngster becomes the fourth Irish player in Rotherham’s first-team squad, joining Chiedozie Ogbene, Joshua Kayode and Georgie Kelly.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

Press Association

