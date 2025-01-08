Inaugural Dublin City Half Marathon sells out within hours of entries opening

THE INAUGURAL DUBLIN City Half Marathon has sold out within hours of entries opening on Wednesday.

The first ever staging of the event will take place on Sunday, 30 March 2025, beginning on O’Connell Street at 8:30am.

A total of 12,500 runners will head north of the city before finishing the 13.1-mile course back in the city centre.

Places in the event — which is being organised by the team behind the Irish Life Dublin Marathon and Race Series in partnership with Dublin City Council — were in such demand on Wednesday that the official website crashed for some users.

The 2026 edition may consequently be expanded beyond this year’s capacity as a result.

Jim Aughney, race director said: “We knew there was a demand for another high-quality half marathon in Dublin and today has shown that to be true as we sold out in a couple of hours.

“We are aware, too, that given the high demand, some users experienced difficulties with registration. We will review this fully and consider options for 2026 entries.”

Runners will still have an opportunity to secure places in the Half Marathon via the transfer of places. The window for such transfers will be open between Tuesday, 12 February and Sunday, 9 March.