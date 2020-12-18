BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin and Cork name teams for Sunday's All-Ireland final

Dublin have made one change for the decider.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 18 Dec 2020, 12:48 PM
32 minutes ago
Niamh McEvoy comes into the Dublin team.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

NIAMH MCEVOY COMES into the Dublin team for Sunday’s All-Ireland ladies football final against Cork as their only change from the semi-final.

McEvoy replaces Sarah McCaffrey, who she came in for at half-time against Armagh in the previous round. Captain Sinead Aherne is named to start despite her recent injury struggles.

Mick Bohan’s side are chasing a fourth All-Ireland crown in succession. 

Cork, meanwhile, are unchanged as they bid for their first title since 2016.

Cork: M O’Brien; E Meaney, R Phelan, S Kelly; M Duggan, A Hutchings, E O’Shea; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; E Kiely, C O’Sullivan, O Finn; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan (captain), S Noonan.

Dublin: C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, A Kane; L Caffrey, S McGrath, S Goldrick; L Magee, J Dunne; N Healy, L Davey, C Rowe; S Aherne (captain), N McEvoy, N Owens.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

