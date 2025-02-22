Goals galore as Dublin down Derry in repeat of 2024 football league final

National Football League, Division 1 Round 4

Dublin 3-20 (3-1-18)

Derry 2-12 (2-3-6)

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

GOALS GALORE AT Croke Park, another Division 1 win for Dublin and top spot in Division 1, albeit temporarily alongside Donegal, secured.

It was a positive evening for Dessie Farrell’s crew who swept to their third win of the campaign thanks partly to goals from Niall Scully, debutant Conor Tyrrell and sub Lorcan O’Dell.

It was also revenge of sorts for Dublin’s 2024 league final loss to the Oak Leafers.

Sean Bugler was excellent again for Dublin with six points from play though his second-half exit with a calf injury that left him hobbling badly must be a concern.

Luke Breathnach impressed also for Dublin, shooting four points though the hosts were given a giant helping hand by converted Derry goalkeeper Neil McNicholl, who will have nightmares about the concession of the goals, the first two in particular.

Derry, hoping that their Round 3 draw with Galway might ignite them following earlier defeats to Tyrone and Kerry, got it going late on and pulled back goals from Brendan Rogers and Conor Glass but left themselves far too much to do.

They weren’t helped either by the 59th-minute black card of defender Diarmuid Baker which reduced them to 14 for most of the finale.

There were full league debuts for Tyrrell in Dublin’s defence and Niall O’Callaghan, brother of Con, in attack.

Farrell will have been pleased by all of their contributions with Tyrrell immediately influential, forcing two important turnovers in his own defence.

One of those was an interception of a pass by roving Derry ‘keeper McNicholl, resulting in a frantic Dublin counter-attack that ended with Breathnach palming to the net.

It was a terrific breakaway and superbly manufactured as O’Callaghan eventually fed Eoghan O’Donnell who played the ball across the goalmouth for Breathnach.

But the 14th-minute goal was ruled out for an apparent square ball offence.

Dublin were too slick and energetic to stay under Derry’s thumb for too long and while they trailed by three points after 15 minutes, they came roaring back in the second quarter.

Advertisement

In fact, they outscored Derry by a whopping 1-7 to no score for the remainder of the half to lead by 1-10 to 0-6 at the interval.

Bugler was terrific in this period of boom for Dublin, slotting over two points and finishing the first-half with four from play.

Scully’s 22nd-minute goal was the crucial score that turned the game in Dublin’s favour after their early difficulties.

It was a fortunate goal, in truth, as his body shape suggested he was trying to tap over a point off his left foot when O’Donnell fed him from a ruck of players.

Or perhaps Scully, who later kicked a point, simply saw McNicholl a couple of yards off his goalline and opted to punish the Derry ‘keeper with a cheeky lob.

Either way it left Dublin in a position of authority and they strode clear with four points in-a-row after that to close out the half.

Sean Bugler was excellent again - but hobbled off with a calf injury. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Breathnach stretched Dublin’s lead to nine points, 1-12 to 0-6 after the restart.

Tyrrell’s 54th-minute goal, when his shot sneaked in over the head of McNicholl, set the seal on victory, leaving Dublin 11 clear at that stage.

O’Dell hammered home Dublin’s third three minutes later and while Derry piled on the pressure late on, palming in a goal from Glass and a couple of two-pointers from Paul Cassidy and McGuigan, it was mere consolation.

Dublin scorers: Sean Bugler 0-6, Niall Scully 1-2, Con O’Callaghan (1 2pt score) and Luke Breathnach 0-4 each, Conor Tyrrell and Lorcan O’Dell 1-0 each, Cian Murphy 0-2, Evan Comerford and Brian Howard 0-1 each.

Derry scorers: Shane McGuigan 0-7 (2 2pt frees, 3 frees), Brendan Rogers 1-0, Conor Glass 1-0, Paul Cassidy 0-3 (1 2pt score), Declan Cassidy 0-1, Cahir McMonagle 0-1.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

26. Conor Tyrrell (St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh), 3. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

2. Alex Gavin (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 6. Sean MacMahon (Raheny), 7. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)

8. Brian Howard (Raheny), 9. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)

10. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh), 15. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 12. Kevin Lahiff (St Judes)

21. Niall O’Callaghan (Cuala), 14. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 17. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St John’s)

Subs

11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala) for Niall O’Callaghan (45)

24. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street) for O’Donnell (45)

13. Sean Lowry (St Vincent’s) for Kevin Lahiff (52)

20. Davy Keogh (Thomas Davis) for Bugler (56)

22. Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala) for Breathnach (56)

Derry

1. Neil McNicholl (Gleann on Iolair)

2. Diarmuid Baker (Baile Stil), 3. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 20. Martin Bradley (Ballinascreen)

5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 6. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil), 7. Declan Cassidy (Baile Eoachaidh)

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Anton Tohill (Swatragh)

13. Ben McCarron (Baile Stil), 11. Paul Cassidy (Baile Eachaidh), 25. Cahir McMonagle (Baile Stil)

12. Ethan Doherty (Glen), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Niall Toner (Lavey)

Subs

23. Callum McGrogan (Newbridge) for Toner (22)

22. Lachlan Murray (Diseart Mhartain) for McGrogan (41)

19. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge) for Declan Cassidy (44)

18. Niall Loughlin (Grian Loch) for McCarron (52)

4. Mark Doherty (Newbridge) for McMonagle (60)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).